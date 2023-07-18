Kai Havertz earned himself a shock move from Chelsea to Arsenal for the 2023/2024 campaign with many questioning the Gunners transfer motives.

Nevertheless, it wasn't long ago that the Germany international was thought of as football's next big thing whilst playing for Bayer Leverkusen and there is certainly some talent there. And it's this very talent that has earned him another massive move in his career at only 24 years old.

Accompanying his successful career to date has been wealth. There's no doubt that Premier League footballers receive vast amounts of cash for the job that they have to carry out weekly. But Havertz, having switched to the other side of London, has received a satisfying pay rise.

But what is the German international's new salary? What is his current net worth? And just how much money is the midfield maestro bringing in? And has the midfielder been involved in any charity work or even made some savvy investments that you didn't know about? These are the questions we are going to answer.

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by Capology, Bild, Wtfoot and Transfermarkt.

Net Worth

Havertz's current net worth is estimated to be a cool £1.7 million, something that seems rather modest considering the big money moves he's made. This is actually rather low compared to other big ballers playing in the Premier League currently.

The German still does have the prime years ahead of him in his career, so it wouldn't be shocking to see this total completely skyrocket in the coming seasons. Especially whilst playing in a young, upcoming and exciting setup that Arsenal currently boast.

His move to Arsenal will also see this total jump even higher with the midfielder reportedly becoming the club's highest current earner. Nevertheless, we will have to wait and see just what kind of numbers Havertz puts up with the Gunners in the coming years.

It pays to be a professional footballer in this day and age, regardless of whether you are in form or not and Havertz is living proof that one bad season doesn't necessarily change the course of your career.

Salary

Havertz signed a five-year contract with Arsenal in a deal worth around £65 million, something that will bring the German a whopping £300,000 per week and around £17 million per year.

This figure will likely increase with bonuses that have been incorporated into the contract and playing in competitions like the UEFA Champions League. That being said, his current salary and numbers already make him one of Arsenal's highest earners.

This reported salary makes Havertz Arsenal's highest German earner since Mesut Ozil, so his agent must be doing something very right here.

After an up-and-down time at Chelsea, it's going to be interesting to see how Havertz fares at the Emirates Stadium. We think the midfielder will come into his own under the guidance of Mikel Arteta.

READ MORE: Mount, Szoboszlai, Maddison & Havertz's stats from 22/23 compared

Endorsements

Havertz endorses many multinational brands through his social media channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and by doing so, earns money from them.

He endorses brands like Caprisun, Calvin Klein, EA Sports, FIFA 23 and Nike. It's pretty common in the modern game for footballers to endorse multiple different brands.

Endorsements with massive brands like the one listed above mean professional players can promote hobbies they're interested in outside the game and also inject some personality into their social media channels.

It's unclear just how much these endorsements add to Havertz's bank account yearly, but the sums will likely be close to the six-figure mark if not more.

Car Collection

There's no doubt that Havertz doesn't have money to spend - and he is not afraid to show that when it comes to exhibiting his luxury car collection.

The German has the following vehicles currently in his garage:

Audi Q7 (From £63,575)

BMW X5 (From £66,230)

Range Rover Sport (From £82,000)

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (From £127,870)

Market value

The 24-year-old's current market value stands at £47 million, even though he just made a move for around £65 million to Arsenal.

As Premier League fans know all too well, the league's transfers are always inflated and it's tough to get a deal on the cheap from a close rival. However, the Gunners move for Havertz could be a stroke of genius if you look at how the maestro performed for Bayer Leverkusen.

Havertz's highest-ever market value stood at £77 million back in 2019, this was when he was playing in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen. If Havertz can rediscover this kind of form for his new club, Arsenal will be genuine contenders for the Premier League title yet again.

With Havertz getting older this market value will likely stay in a similar position over the coming seasons. Nevertheless, a few big seasons at the Emirates Stadium could make his value change drastically.

Property and Assets

Kai Havertz currently lives in his lavish House in England, London. He grew up in Alsdorf, Germany and later moved to Aachen. Apart from that, there is no information available in the public domain about the house.

Havertz's recent transition from Chelsea to Arsenal has led to speculation about whether the star forward might also make a move in his personal life. After all, the two clubs are based in different parts of London, a city known for its sprawling expanse and varying neighbourhood characters.

Yet, given the familiar trend of many players opting for tranquil residences outside the bustling city centre, it's plausible that Havertz might decide to stay put. The convenience of avoiding the logistical stress of moving properties before the start of a highly anticipated season might just be too appealing to ignore.

Regardless of his domestic decisions, one thing stands unequivocally clear: Havertz's love for the Premier League and life in England is as potent as ever. His decision to extend his stay in the country for another five years, despite opportunities elsewhere, underlines his fondness for the nation and its top-tier football competition.

The 24-year-old German international has seemingly embraced his English lifestyle, adapting from his Germanic roots to become a true Londoner. His decision to stay in the capital also suggests a level of comfort and contentment with his current surroundings.

Whether or not Havertz decides to switch his luxurious London abode following his club transfer remains to be seen. Yet, irrespective of where he chooses to hang his boots at the end of the day, it's clear that this football star is here to stay in the heart of English football.

Charitable Activities

Just as he's making waves on the pitch, German football sensation Kai Havertz is creating a substantial impact off the field as well, supporting various charitable causes with fervour and dedication. Known for his generosity and benevolence, Havertz has been at the forefront of numerous charitable endeavours throughout his soaring career, setting an example for other sports figures to follow.

A recent calamity saw Havertz's empathy and commitment to his community take centre stage. With the devastating floods wreaking havoc in several regions of Germany, causing unprecedented damage and dislocation, Havertz quickly sprang into action. He organised a fundraising campaign aiming to provide immediate relief to the affected communities, displaying a commendable act of solidarity with his fellow citizens.

However, his commitment didn't stop there. Havertz also donated a pair of his personal football boots for auction, with the proceeds going towards relief efforts for the flood victims. The gesture was more than symbolic; it was a personal sacrifice that reflected his sincere willingness to help those in need.

Alongside his efforts to rally support, Havertz didn't hesitate to delve into his own pockets to make a difference. He donated a substantial sum of £152,000 to aid those affected by the floods. This substantial personal contribution demonstrates Havertz's readiness to step up and provide assistance during his country's time of need.

The generosity shown by Havertz exemplifies a side of professional athletes that often goes unnoticed. While their exploits on the field regularly garner headlines, it's these acts of kindness and philanthropy that truly testify to their character.

Havertz's charitable efforts, particularly his response to the German floods crisis, show a young man with a deep sense of responsibility towards his community. He is leveraging his platform and wealth to effect change and provide aid, which is a powerful testament to his character.

Indeed, it's heartening to see figures like Kai Havertz leading the charge in philanthropy, using their influence and financial strength to support important causes. As his career continues to ascend, we hope to see him continuing to use his position for the betterment of those in need, setting a shining example for future generations of athletes.

Social Media

Being a superstar in the English top flight means that you have a pretty massive social media presence and Havertz has just yet.

Social media also gives footballers the opportunity for sponsored posts to increase their earnings and net worth beyond the football pitch.

Platform Followers Instagram 6.1 million Twitter 1.6 million Facebook 5.8 million

This gives Havertz a combined total of 13.5 million followers, a solid total for any footballer and a sure sign that the midfielder is doing something right with his social media game.

These numbers will likely increase following Havertz's move to Arsenal with another set of fans from one of world football's biggest clubs eager to follow his career.