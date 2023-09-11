Highlights Journalist Dean Jones expresses concern about Kai Havertz's lack of happiness on the pitch, stating that he needs to play with joy to unlock his full potential.

Mikel Arteta continues to support and trust Havertz, despite his poor start at Arsenal, as he believes the player offers a lot to the team outside of goal scoring.

It may take time for Havertz to adapt to Arteta's complex style of play, but there is confidence that the manager can help him rediscover his best form based on his previous performances at Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz has received plenty of criticism since his move to the Emirates Stadium, and journalist Dean Jones has shared a big concern about the German international with GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta has shown a lot of faith in the former Bayer Leverkusen man, by selecting him every week whilst also protecting him in the media.

Arsenal news - Kai Havertz

Havertz, who is earning £280k-a-week at the north London club, signed for Arsenal from Chelsea for a fee of £65m, as per BBC. It's been a tricky spell for Havertz, who is yet to score or provide an assist in the Premier League, but Arteta has trusted him enough to start all four games this season.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Havertz needs to stay away from social media due to the criticism he's received regarding his performances so far this campaign. Although Havertz may be being targeted from outside of Arsenal, Arteta has publicly backed the German star...

"I said to him yesterday, things are hard in the beginning. When I met my wife, in the beginning, it was hard to conquer her and I had to try and keep messaging. In the end, she said yes, she wanted to be together and it was beautiful. If it is a yes on the first day, it is not that great. I think the crowd was really good with him today."

As long as Arteta continues to show support for Havertz, he shouldn't worry about the opinions of those not involved within the club. There's no doubt he will be desperate to start creating goals and finding the back of the net, but it was always going to take time for him to adapt to a new system. Of course, Havertz does offer a lot to Arteta outside of goals, which is the reason Arteta is selecting him every week.

Kai Havertz - Premier League Ranked Vs Arsenal Squad Appearances 4 Key Passes 6 (2nd) Tackles + Interceptions 8 (5th) Expected Assists 0.7 (2nd) Stats according to FBref

Havertz isn't playing with a smile on his face - Dean Jones

Arteta certainly has other options to play ahead of Havertz, but the Spaniard appears to believe that the former Chelsea man offers a lot to his side. Arteta plays a complex style of play which won't be easy for players to learn and try and adapt to, so there's no doubt it will take time for Havertz to settle in.

Jones has suggested that Havertz needs to be playing with a smile on his face to unlock his full potential, and we're not seeing that at the moment. The journalist adds that he's not been convinced with the way Arteta has handled the situation. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think the thing that worries me the most is that Kai Havertz just hasn't played with a smile on his face now for so long. He's the type of footballer that you need to be playing with joy in order to unlock his full potential. And that's a place we're just nowhere near right now. I don't think Arteta is particularly helping things by comparing the situation to like how he first met his wife. The strange, strange quotes that he came out with and how eventually it will all click for Havertz. Just don't really address the situation. Privately, do what you've got to do, but just try to calm things down for now."

As much as Arteta is trying to protect Havertz, it's been a poor start to life in north London. Havertz also struggled at Chelsea, but he's certainly not the only player to come from the Bundesliga and find it difficult in the Premier League.

Read More: The Biggest Bundesliga Flops To Arrive In The Premier League

Will Havertz eventually come good?

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta will be confident of helping Havertz rediscover his best form. His peak performances came before he even moved to England with Bayer Leverkusen, where he was regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Europe at the time.

As per Transfermarkt, Havertz scored 46 goals and provided 31 assists in 150 games during his time at the German club. Although Havertz is now playing in a deeper midfield role for the Gunners, he's allowed a lot of freedom to push forward in attack and get into advanced areas, but he's struggling in the final third of the pitch.