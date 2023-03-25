Kai Havertz saw his penalty rebound for Germany against Peru disallowed due to a rarely seen rule.

As all other UEFA confederations kicked off their qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 during this international break, Germany can sit back and enjoy the knowledge that they automatically qualify as the host nation.

Instead, they will be playing a series of friendlies while the qualifiers are going on.

On Saturday evening, they took on Peru at the Mewa Arena in Mainz.

It was a night that belonged to Werder Bremen striker, Niclas Fullkrug, who scored two first half goals during a 2-0 win.

However, he could well have been walking away with the match ball if he had been allowed to take a penalty in the second half.

In the 68th minute, Germany were given an opportunity to make it 3-0 from the penalty spot.

However, instead of giving it to Fullkrug for him to score his hat-trick, Havertz picked up the ball.

VIDEO: Havertz misses penalty before scoring rebound

The Chelsea man hasn't exactly got the best penalty record, having missed one recently in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund - although he was given a reprive as it was retaken.

And in very similar fashion, Havertz stuttered before hitting the post again.

This time, however, the ball bounced back to him kindly and he tapped it into the back of the net.

Why was Havertz's goal disallowed?

Immediately, the referee disallowed the goal.

But why?

Well, it's a rule that we hardly ever see in football.

According to the rules, "The kicker must not play the ball again until it has touched another player."

That means that, even if it hits the post, the same player can't touch it until it's been touched by another player.

The same applies to a player who slips and accidentally kicks the ball twice, as we saw with Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty for Fulham against Newcastle in January.

While many were aware of the rule, many football fans admitted to having seen it in action before.

Fans on Reddit react to Havertz's disallowed goal

"I've been watching football for over 40 years and this is the first time I see this happen," one fan wrote.

"I’ve never heard of this rule lol," added another.

A third asked: "Can someone explain the rule?"

"I don’t really get it but ok," commented another fan.