Chelsea scored one of the best goals of the Premier League season away at Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

Kai Havertz produced a beautiful first-time finish past Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.

The assist from Enzo Fernandez, who cost a British-record £106.8 million in January, was just as special.

Fernandez picked the ball up outside the box and scooped a delicious pass over Leicester’s defence.

Havertz timed his run to perfection and then flicked the ball with the outside of his left foot over Ward’s head.

Video: Kai Havertz’s goal vs Leicester

Watch Havertz’s goal here:

That is sensational play from the two Chelsea stars.

Havertz’s goal restored Chelsea’s one-goal advantage at the King Power Stadium.

“Bizarre reaction to Havertz's goal,” the Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella noted. “The players and fans don't react to Havertz's lobbed effort goal, waiting for VAR to rule it out? Enzo Fernandez's clipped pass is sensational and no VAR intervention.”

Ben Chilwell opened the scoring in the 11th minute with an excellent finish before Patson Daka equalised later in the half.

But Havertz’s goal ensured that Chelsea went into half-time 2-1 up.

Video: Paul Merson's reaction to Kai Havertz goal

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson described the goal as “Bergkamp-esque” live on Sky Sports.

Watch Merson’s reaction here: