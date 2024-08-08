Highlights Kai Havertz has chosen the number 29 throughout his career at Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen.

The German forward now wears the number seven shirt for his national team after playing in several different digits.

The origin of Havertz's relationship with the number 29 dates back to his childhood.

Kai Havertz has established himself as a key figure in Arsenal's team under the management of Mikel Arteta. During his debut season in north London, the Gunners finished second behind Manchester City in the Premier League and will be looking to go one better in the upcoming campaign.

The German forward has enjoyed and endured an eventful career thus far. Havertz has been in the Premier League since 2020 after joining Chelsea, earning three trophies and plenty of criticism for his inconsistency. Havertz had mostly been lavished with praise during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, graduating from the club's academy to establish himself as one of the best young players in the world. Throughout all these peaks and troughs, Havertz has always worn the shirt number 29.

This unusual set of digits was on the back of the German's jersey when he became the youngest Bundesliga debutant in Leverkusen's history at 17 and when he scored the winning goal in the UEFA Champions League final for Chelsea five years later. Here is why Havertz has always worn the number 29.

Why Kai Havertz Wears Number 29

His brother played a huge part

For Leverkusen's youth teams, Havertz wore a range of shirt numbers, including 10 and 17. But when Roger Schmidt tossed the willowy teenager on for his senior debut in October 2016, he had number 29 on the back of his shirt. Havertz has not been tempted to change throughout his professional club career, which he explained during an interview with The Athletic in 2021:

“When I was young I always used to play FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer with my brother. We always made ourselves in the game. I had number 10, golden shoes and things like that. My brother always put number 29 on his shirt. "When I came to the professional game and Leverkusen asked me what number I wanted to have, I asked them which numbers were free. When they said 29, I said I'd take it because of my brother. Sometimes it's lucky for me, sometimes not, but I like the number, and now I think everybody knows me for it.”

When he joined Chelsea, the number 10 shirt was available and 29 was taken. However, Havertz stuck to what he knew. Fikayo Tomori kindly switched to number 14 so that Havertz could have his preferred jersey.

Kai Havertz Shirt Numbers - Domestic Season(s) Team(s) Shirt Number(s) 2015/16 Bayer Leverkusen U17 10 2016/17 Bayer Leverkusen U19, Bayer Leverkusen 17, 29 2017–2020 Bayer Leverkusen 29 2020–2023 Chelsea 29 2023–Current Arsenal 29

Germany Shirt Number

The seven shirt has become his own

Havertz made his international debut for Germany in September 2018, after playing for the Under-17s and Under-19s. In 2020, he was given three different numbers: 21, 18 and 10, before he put on the number seven shirt in 2021. Since then, he has kept this jersey for the last three major tournaments. A key reason for this is that Article 58 of UEFA's regulations stipulates that players can only wear numbers one to 26 for international tournaments.

At Euro 2020, Germany were knocked out in the round of 16 against England at Wembley Stadium. The four-time World Cup winners also disappointed at the global competition in 2022, crashing out in the group stage for the second World Cup in a row. Havertz scored twice for Germany as they made it to the quarter-finals as the hosts of Euro 2024, losing late in extra time to eventual European champions Spain. With his recent form for club and country, the 25-year-old will be hopeful of holding onto the seven jersey, as he moves into the prime years of his career.

Havertz Shirt Numbers - International Season(s) Team(s) Shirt Number(s) 2015/16 Germany U17 7, 10 2017/18 Germany U19 10 2018/19 Germany 23, 20, 7 2020/21 Germany 21, 18, 19, 7 2021–Current Germany 7

