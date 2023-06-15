In what could potentially be the biggest shock of the summer transfer window, Arsenal are reportedly in "talks" to sign Chelsea star Kai Havertz.

With the news of the Gunners' interest breaking yesterday, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg today confirmed that talks between the London clubs were "proceeding well."

According to Plettenberg, the west London club have valued their player at around £60m and that the player himself is "keen" on a move to the Emirates, with the previously rumoured move to Real Madrid now looking unlikely.

How could Arsenal line up with Kai Havertz next season?

As a number eight in a midfield three

With the heavily rumoured departure of current number eight Granit Xhaka in the summer, Mikel Arteta might be looking to the 6 foot 4 German as both a replacement and upgrade on the Swiss international.

The club have also been heavily linked to West Ham United's Declan Rice this summer, with transfer expert David Ornstein confirming today that the club have made an "opening offer" for the player.

Add to that the unbelievably talented Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard, and that could be a very tasty midfield three.

While the Chelsea man has rarely been deployed in this position at the west London club, not once in the last 50 games, he was great for Leverkusen here.

His former manager Tayfun Korkut seems to agree, telling Sky Sports: "Maybe his best position is as a No 8 in the 4-3-3 formation that many teams play now."

Korkut also added an opinion on the player that might reassure Arsenal fans: "I remember telling Rudi Voller, Leverkusen's sporting director, to take care of Kai because he would be one of the best players in the world. I have seen a lot of players with talent, but he is very, very special."

With his technical ability, passing range and speed, playing on the left of a midfield three might prove to be his best position.

As a number nine

Havertz could also come into the Arsenal team as competition for Gabriel Jesus in the striker position.

In his last 50 games for Chelsea, the Aachen-born player has fulfilled the role of a central striker 38 times.

With Folarin Balogun looking like he will be leaving the club and Eddie Nketiah seemingly unable to get game time, Havertz could act as some much-needed competition for the Brazilian.

Jesus has been brilliant since joining the Gunners but has struggled to be clinical in front of goal, scoring just 11 goals in 26 games, a good return, but not a fantastic one.

That said, Havertz's goal return last season was significantly worse at just seven in 35 appearances.

Who knows, though, maybe under Arteta's management he could rediscover his scoring touch from years past.

This would at least mean that Jesus could interchange with Bukayo Saka on the right, giving the young Englishman some much-needed rest to aid his further development.

As a number 10

Another position he regularly played for Leverkusen during his time in Germany's top flight was as a number 10.

It's this position that Havertz considers as his best, telling HaytersTV in a press conference back in 2020: "I can play in many positions but, for me, my best position is as a number 10 (although), to be honest, I'm happy as long as I am on the pitch."

Despite making it crystal clear to the Chelsea hierarchy that the 10 role is his favoured position, he just hasn't been given the opportunity to play there in recent years.

However, if he is keen on a move to Arsenal for an opportunity to return to that role, he might find himself equally disappointed.

Odegaard is the side's current playmaker, and with his exceptional form since arriving on a permanent deal in 2021, Havertz would be unlikely to replace him.

It could be that Arteta wants to bring the German in to serve as quality competition for the club captain, but we doubt the former-Leverkusen man would be content being just a backup player.

As a second striker

The final possibility is an interesting one and a position rarely employed by the Gunners, a second striker.

Havertz is an interesting player when it comes to goals as, despite his much-publicised struggles to score in England, he was prolific in Germany.

During his time with Leverkusen, the German scored 46 goals and assisted a further 31 in just 150 appearances.

That's a goal involvement every other game, so there is clearly something there, something that just hasn't been utilised at Chelsea.

A way that Arteta could unlock that output once more is to play Havertz as a second striker, just behind Jesus.

With both players possessing serious pace and technical ability, with the added benefit of dangerous wingers on either side, could this idea prove fruitful?

Once again, this was a role he regularly fulfilled during his time with Leverkusen, so maybe he should play it again?