Chelsea want to keep hold of Kai Havertz despite his lack of goals this season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are enduring one of their most difficult seasons in recent history.

Chelsea news - Kai Havertz

Havertz, who is earning £150k-a-week at Chelsea, signed for the club from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £71m.

Finding the right position in Chelsea's system has been a problem during Havertz's time at Stamford Bridge.

Over the years, Havertz has played in multiple different positions, but has predominantly played as an attacking midfielder, according to Transfermarkt.

The German international has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to 90min, Bayern Munich are interested in signing Havertz as a long-term replacement for Thomas Muller.

Thomas Tuchel recently became the manager of Bayern, and the former Chelsea boss worked with Havertz during his time in west London.

Havertz recently spoke about his future at Stamford Bridge and expressed his desire to stay at Chelsea.

He said: "I still have a two-year contract, I don’t have to move every two to three years. My girlfriend and I feel very comfortable in London. I love the club, the people and the fans.”

What has Jones said about Havertz?

Jones has suggested that Bayern don't plan on making a bid to sign Havertz at the moment, and Chelsea are keen to keep hold of him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They don't want to lose him. At the moment, from everything I hear, Bayern aren't intending to make a bid for him. So, I think he'll be there next season from the way things are looking at the moment. It's not an ideal situation because he's not delivering enough goals."

How has Havertz performed this season?

Despite being Chelsea's top goalscorer in the Premier League, the German forward has only scored seven times, according to FBref.

If the Blues are looking to compete towards the top of the table, this isn't a good enough return for a player who has started the most games in the squad.

Havertz has missed 13 big chances this campaign in England's top flight, as per Sofascore.

The Chelsea forward simply isn't clinical enough to lead the line for a side looking to qualify for the Champions League, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Todd Boehly invest in a new number nine during the summer transfer window.