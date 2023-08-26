Highlights Arsenal's new signing Kai Havertz struggled to make an impact in the 2-2 draw against Fulham, with his missed chances and mix-up with Gabriel Martinelli highlighted on social media.

Despite these criticisms, Havertz's overall statistics suggest he had a decent game, with a rating of 6.9 and a pass accuracy of 91%. He also made five ball recoveries and won all his aerial duels.

However, Havertz will need to add goals and assists to his game to justify his high price tag, and Arteta will need to help him regain his confidence to perform at his best.

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw vs Fulham at the Emirates and new signing Kai Havertz's highlights have gone viral. The German international, who signed for the Gunners from Chelsea for £65 million this summer, started his third successive Premier League game for Mikel Arteta's side but saw his team drop points for the first time this season.

The Gunners found themselves down a goal early after Andreas Pereira caught Aaron Ramsdale off guard. But Arteta's team hit back in the second half thanks to a Bukayo Saka penalty. When substitute Eddie Nketiah found the net with 15 minutes to go, Arsenal thought they'd done enough, only for Joao Palhinha to rescue a point for the Cottagers in the 87th minute.

While Havertz tended to operate in a more advanced attacking role during his time at Chelsea, Arteta has so far chosen to utilise him deeper in a more box-to-box role and did so again against Marco Silva's side. Despite not necessarily being viewed as a goalscorer by the Arsenal boss, his transfer still raised a few eyebrows and many questioned the decision to spend such a large fee on a player who ostensibly fails to fit into the system which proved so effective for the Gunners last season.

The 24-year-old has, therefore, been under intense pressure to prove his doubters wrong, with some even criticising the German before he played a minute of football. Indeed, Havertz's poor performance in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge during pre-season meant his Arsenal career did not get off to the ideal start.

And while the German was certainly not responsible for the goals Arsenal conceded, some of his highlights have been shared widely on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Kai Havertz's highlights vs Fulham emerge

Havertz is still yet to find the back of the net for Arsenal and he missed a good opportunity to open his account for the Gunners in the first half. After Bukayo Saka kept the ball alive on the right-hand side, he crossed the ball into Havertz, who somehow managed to direct his attempted finish straight back towards the Englishman.

Things went from bad to worse for the German as he later found himself involved in a mix-up with Gabriel Martinelli. Havertz attempted to play a one-two with the Brazilian, but Martinelli was not on the same wavelength. To compound matters, Saka played another brilliant ball into the box before the end of the half, but instead of continuing his run and tapping home into an empty net, Havertz held back for the cutback, which never came.

Havertz's overall statistics vs Fulham

In the end, Havertz was substituted in the 56th minute for Fabio Vieira. However, though these clips of Havertz don't necessarily paint him in the best of lights, his overall statistics suggest that he had a pretty decent game. The midfielder received a rating of 6.9 on FotMob and had a pass accuracy of 91 per cent. He also made five ball recoveries and won every one of his aerial duels. So, it's perhaps a little harsh to say that Havertz had a shocker, considering his new role for Arsenal requires him to operate far deeper.

That being said, the German will still have to add goals and assists to his game if he is to justify his hefty price tag, especially given Vieira managed an assist almost immediately after coming on. Deep down, there is no doubt that Havertz is a talented player and you need not look any further than his Champions League-winning goal a few seasons ago. But right now, he seems a player devoid of confidence and it's up to Arteta to get him back to his best.