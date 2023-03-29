Chelsea and Germany forward Kai Havertz has enjoyed a decorated career in football, despite only being 23 years of age.

From earning 34 caps for his country to scoring the winning goal for Chelsea in the 2020/21 Champions League final, Havertz has packed more into his first seven years as a professional than most players dream of doing in their entire career.

Havertz turned pro at Bayer Leverkusen in 2016, before making his full international debut for Germany in a September 2018 friendly with Peru. A £62 million switch to Stamford Bridge followed in September 2020.

During his journey as a professional, Havertz has played alongside a ridiculous amount of talent.

However, when asked to name his dream XI line-up of players that he has shared a dressing room with during the 2022 World Cup, the Chelsea star's response was pretty baffling overall.

In fact, the line-up was bizarre that it's recently gone viral. We've taken a look at it in full below.

Kai Havertz named one of the most underwhelming best teammates XIs we've ever seen

The questionable picks began early in Havertz's XI - which lines up in a 4-2-3-1 formation - as the goalkeeping gloves were handed to Leverkusen shot-stopper Niklas Lomb.

Havertz played with Lomb at the start of his career and surprisingly gave him the nod over the likes of Manuel Neuer, Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The strange selections don't stop there with Chelsea's Reece James missing out on the right-back spot to Havertz's former Leverkusen colleague Mitchell Weiser.

Now of Werder Bremen, the 28-year-old has never won a senior international cap.

At least it's easier to make a case for the rest of Havertz's back-four, which features Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva as a centre-back pairing, together with Ben Chilwell at left-back.

The base of Havertz's midfield could have featured names such as N'Golo Kante, Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan. Instead, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are included.

Not a disgraceful call by any means, but simply far less appealing than prospect, for example, of Kante and Kroos in partnership.

In his advanced midfield roles are Havertz's close pals Mason Mount and Julian Brandt, with Sam Schreck operating in a more central berth.

If you're not familiar with Schreck, he's a former Leverkusen player who now plies his trade in Germany's third tier with Erzgebirge Ave.

Given that the likes of Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich or Thomas Muller could have taken that spot, it's pretty that Havertz isn't exactly looking to name the strongest possible side he could.

The final name on the teamsheet belongs to Timo Werner, who Havertz has played with for both Chelsea and Germany down the years.

Managing only 10 goals in 56 Premier League appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge, we can't see Werner making it into too many dream XIs among Chelsea fans, although it must be said that the player always put in a strong effort for the club.

Kai Havertz's greatest-ever teammates XI

When the full XI began to do the rounds on Twitter, fans were left in a state of disbelief by some of the potential inclusions that had been ignored.

Read to see some of the best of their reaction.