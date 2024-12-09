Coleen Rooney, who came second in the finale of 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' on Sunday night, revealed the heartbreaking reason her son Kai has banned his famous dad from watching him play football. Along with her eldest child Kai, 15, the TV personality shares three more sons with former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney - Klay (11) Kit (eight) and Cass (six).

While Kai strives to emulate his father’s past glory as he develops his talent in the Red Devils’ academy, it's been challenging for the Plymouth Argyle manager to attend his matches and witness the young forward’s scoring prowess in person.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kai Rooney scored a hat-trick and laid on two assists as Manchester United's under-14s side claimed a thrilling 6-4 win over Everton back in March 2024.

This year’s edition of Ant and Dec’s annual show has seen the campmates in Australia share an unusually close bond. The hosts praised how quickly everyone connected, leading to more personal conversations being shared openly from the outset. One recurring topic was the challenges of fame, which revealed the poignant reason why Rooney struggles to attend his son’s matches.

Why Wayne Rooney Doesn't Attend His Son's Matches

The 15-year-old has banned his dad from watching him

Due to his dad's enormous fame, his son has banned him from going to his matches. Speaking about the problems of fame on one of the final episodes of this year's I'm a Celebrity, Coleen Rooney said: “That’s the thing with kids I think, it’s hard to go on days out." She continued, as per The Sun:

"Kai told Wayne to stop coming to football games, when he played grassroots tournaments and stuff because he used to get swarmed and he couldn’t even watch the game. "How do you say to all of these kids, ‘Go away, I'm watching my son?’ "Adults, it's different you could speak to them, so he [Kai] just said, ‘Oh, Dad there’s no point you coming because you don’t even watch me play anyway.’ which is sad but it can’t be helped anyway. "At the same time, the fans help you along the way and get you where you are."

The glimpse into life in the Rooney household was the first of many, as the TV personality had also previously spoken about her miscarriage as well as how herself and Wayne fell in love during her time on the show.

Rooney, along with other Man United stars, had been actively supporting his wife’s bid to win the show. However, despite making it to the final two, she fell short of claiming the title of 'Queen of the Jungle.' McFly star Danny Jones outpaced her in the voting, with the hosts revealing that over 10 million votes were cast during Sunday’s final episode.