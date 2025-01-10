The son of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney - Kai - has been subjected to some abuse surrounding his father during his own football matches. Coleen Rooney, his mother, detailed an incident where harsh words about his dad impacted Kai in a game.

Kai, 15, is part of the Man United academy and hopes to carve a professional career out of the sport, following in his father's footsteps. There's every chance he'll be able to make it at senior level, too, after he netted an impressive 56 times in his opening season for the youth setup.

Kai's Reaction to Wayne Rooney Criticism

Coleen: "He got dead angry"

His dad has recently been relieved of his duties as manager of Plymouth Argyle, so the youngster may need to grow a thicker skin in case anyone else decides to try and wind him up. Speaking on a recent episode of Gary Neville's The Overlap, Coleen revealed how Kai reacted to an opposing player saying something hurtful about his dad:

"A few years ago, I remember my son Kai took a penalty at St George’s Park, where we were for a tournament. “It went to penalties, Kai stepped up and just skied it. Afterwards, I asked him how he could take a penalty like that, and he told me he was just fuming as the goalkeeper was saying ‘Your dad’s s***’, and he got dead angry."

She continued to state that it's not a regular occurrence and Kai is normally good at blocking out the noise: "It doesn’t happen to him very often, but it did then, and you can see in some games where they give you a little push. He’s strong-minded though and usually shrugs it off."

Having a famous family member isn't always the blessing it appears as pressure is applied to follow in their footsteps. However, Coleen has previously claimed she and Wayne have never tried to push their children down certain avenues (per talkSPORT):

"We’ve never pressured them into even playing football. We’ve always just let them decide what they want to do. My eight-year-old was playing and doing really well but then decided he didn’t want to, and that’s OK. "I think they sometimes get pressure off other people, you know. People approach them now and then if we’re out, they do say, ‘Are you are as good as your dad?’."

Wayne Rooney was known for his incredible confidence, and it appears his son shares that trait. As Coleen added: “Kai says ‘I’m a different type of player.’ You’ve got to let them know that you don’t have to follow and to be your own person."

It was previously revealed that Wayne isn't able to attend his son's games because of all the attention he gets. In fact, he was banned by Kai himself as he'd never actually get the chance to watch the game.