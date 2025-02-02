Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon is set to join Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season after being recalled from his spell at Norwich City, according to The Athletic's James Pearce.

Gordon joined Norwich back in the summer transfer window, but started just one game in the Championship for the Canaries. Earlier in the month, the Reds recalled Gordon from his temporary spell at Norwich due to a lack of game time, and he's been training with the under-21 squad in the meantime.

Pearce has now reported that Gordon is set to join another Championship club for the remainder of the campaign, signing for Portsmouth on loan...

Hailed as a ‘phenomenal’ talent by Liverpool coach Barry Lewtas, Gordon is a highly-rated prospect at Anfield, but it might be too soon for him to make an impact in Arne Slot's side. The Merseyside outfit are flying high at the top of the Premier League table, so another loan move where he will hopefully receive more minutes will likely be beneficial to his development.

According to Pearce, Gordon moved to Liverpool from Derby County for a fee of £3.4m back in 2021, showing how highly Liverpool rate him considering he was just 16 years old at the time. The now-20-year-old winger became the second youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's history after finding the back of the net against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup when he was 17.

Receiving regular minutes is now imperative for Gordon. With the youngster now 20, he needs to take the next step in his development, and unfortunately for him, it didn't quite work out at Norwich. Portsmouth are struggling near the foot of the Championship table, so there's a good chance he could stamp his authority as a regular for the south coast side.

