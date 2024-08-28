Rangers' pursuit of Almeria youngster Kaiky looks as far away from completion as ever, with the Spanish outfit rejecting their offer for the Brazilian talent - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that a deal won't get over the line for his talents with Almeria not entertaining an option-to-buy transfer, though the club will remain active in the final days of the window.

Rangers have once again had a rebuild of a summer, landing nine new players and selling 10 so far in the window - and despite a 0-0 draw with Hearts on the opening day of the season, it's been so far, so good domestically. Despite crashing out of the Champions League to Dynamo Kyiv, they will enter the Europa League at league phase level and that could be enough to tempt new signings to the club - though Kaiky won't be one of them.

Rangers Bid for Kaiky Wasn't Enough

The Glaswegian club presented unfavourable terms to Almeria

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Rangers' hopes of landing the defender from the Segunda Division outfit had taken a hit after Almeria had laid their demands bare to the Glaswegian side.

Rangers' Premiership statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25 season Stats Output Squad rank Wins 2 3rd Goals scored 8 2nd Goals conceded 1 2nd xG 8.1 2nd Shots against 10 2nd

The Daily Record had said earlier in the week that Rangers had made a loan offer for the young Brazilian, with a fee of €750,000 (£631,000) purely for the loan and an option to buy fee of €7million (£5.9million) should they wish to have made the move permanent at the end of the season.

This was knocked back, and Spanish outlet Marca then stated that Almeria were confident of keeping Kaiky in a bid to boost his potential value with game time - and with Rangers needing to sell to buy, they are currently stuck in somewhat of a limbo when it comes to new additions at Ibrox.

Romano: Rangers Kaiky Deal 'Not Happening'

The Brazilian looks likely to remain in Spain for now

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that the deal is likely not happening - with Almeria rebuffing Rangers' loan to buy clause. He said:

"I don't think the Kaiky deal with Almeria is happening, because they want to keep the player. They're not accepting the loan with the buy clause, but in general I think they [Rangers] will be active [in the final days]."

Rangers Rebuild Will be Interesting to See

The Light Blues have had a mass exodus of their old stars

It's certainly been a tricky window for the Gers, but their transfer business means that it is clear what the club are trying to achieve. Of the nine players coming into the club this summer, six are 22 years old or younger with a clear emphasis on the future - whilst the youngest player they have sold has been 26-year-old Robby McCrorie, who has joined Kilmarnock in a bid for game time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kaiky has made three appearances for Brazil's under-20 side, scoring once in three appearances.

Long-serving stars such as John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic and Connor Goldson have all departed in a clear rip up of the old guard, and though it could take time for the younger additions to settle, having a clear plan for the future is much needed with their old squad having failed to win a huge amount of trophies - with just three major honours since promotion back to the Scottish Premiership.

There is still some experience at the club in the form of James Tavernier, Jack Butland, Leon Balogun and Tom Lawrence but trust has now been put into the youth to garner better results over time.

Related Celtic Could Beat Rangers in Race for Target Josip Brekalo Celtic have cash to burn after selling Matt O'Riley and that could see them jump the queue to sign Croatia star Josip Brekalo

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-08-24.