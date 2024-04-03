Highlights Rock band Kaiser Chiefs, synonymous with Leeds United, are on the verge of releasing their eighth studio album.

The 'Easy Eighth Album' features funk and disco influence after the band's longest break between albums.

Bassist Simon Rix has praised Daniel Farke's influence at Elland Road and described the fans' rendition of I Predict A Riot after a comeback win against Leicester City as a 'special moment'.

The Kaiser Chiefs have been making music for over two decades now and become synonymous with Leeds United. Bassist Simon Rix's love for the Yorkshire club is well-documented, and he's now spoken to GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview about Leeds, their latest album, performing at Elland Road, and an interesting story involving flying to Uruguay to give a bucket to Marcelo Bielsa.

When he's not creating or performing, Rix spends a large portion of his time speaking about his boyhood club. He's a host on the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, where himself, Jonny Buchan, and Adam Pope delve into the highs and lows of following the Whites. It's been a tricky few years for Leeds after suffering relegation from the Premier League, but Rix is enjoying life under Daniel Farke as they fight to gain promotion back to England's top flight.

Trusting the Process Under Daniel Farke

Leeds are flying high in the automatic promotion spots in the Championship table and there is still a positive feeling around Elland Road with the Yorkshire outfit standing an excellent chance returning to the top flight at the first time of asking.

It was a summer of change for Leeds, with a host of players heading through the exit door after relegation. Farke entered the hot seat, and he's managed to steady the ship, bringing in a number of new signings who have hit the ground running under his tutelage. Rix was full of praise for the German manager, who he believes deserves plenty of credit.

"I don't know whether this is misjudged but for me, loads of the credit goes to Daniel Farke. We knew he'd had success in the Championship and the Norwich fans liked him and everything. But the way he dealt with lots of unexpected problems, with all the players leaving on loan, when he thought he would be able to get some transfer funds to buy some players, and there was also the situation with Wilfried Gnonto, where he kind of agitated to move. In an era of player power, it's very rare for managers to win or take a stand like that. I was impressed with that. He didn't look like the same player for the first half of the season. He looked a bit ineffective, but now he's started scoring. It shows the management has been really great."

Wilfried Gnonto looked set to depart in the summer transfer window and even handed in a transfer request to force a move, but Farke has undoubtedly dealt with the situation well. Leeds are starting to reap the rewards, with the Italian forward becoming a key player as the season has gone on.

Although the expectation from Leeds supporters would have been to see their side immediately promoted back to the Premier League, Farke has been keen to bring a sense of realism to the club. It was never going to be easy to completely revamp the squad and for the performances to click instantly, and Rix certainly appreciated the honesty from the former Norwich manager.

"In August, he was saying to all the fans, 'it's going to be a bit of a rocky start and to try and keep your expectations very low'. Through the season, even when things have been going well, it's been about the first step of getting in the playoffs, and then we'll see. Then we'll try and get into the automatic places. Everything he said has kind of come to pass. It's great to be really relaxed and to trust the process and all that stuff. For the players and for the fans, if you see things coming to pass, it makes you trust the manager."

A Riot Ensues at Elland Road

The Kaiser Chiefs released one of their most recognised songs, I Predict A Riot, back in 2005, and to have a track that's still listened to by so many people is a huge feat. When Leeds played Leicester City at home back in February, Farke's side produced an emotional victory, with a late goal securing all three points. After the final whistle, I Predict A Riot was blasted through the tannoy system, and the whole Elland Road faithful sang along in what was undoubtedly a special moment for the band.

Rix has discussed the amazing moment at Elland Road in what he describes as the perfect game of football, for multiple reasons.

"It's kind of perfect, isn't it? We've been lucky enough to entwine ourselves with Leeds United a few times by playing concerts at Elland Road and they used to come out to the first bit of I Predict A Riot during the Marcelo Bielsa era. I think that was just a special moment. Leeds have played I Predict A Riot at the end before, but never like that. That was like the perfect game of football. It's against the promotion rival, you're losing, and then the comeback was amazing. Then, all four sides of Elland Road were on their feet, singing, shouting, swearing, and dancing. It's a great moment."

Kaiser Chiefs' Easy Eighth Album

After over 20 years of making music, the Kaiser Chiefs recently released their latest album, titled 'Kaiser Chiefs' Easy Eighth Album', which is out now on all good streaming platforms. It's been the longest break the band have had between album releases, and Rix goes into detail about the reasoning behind the wait.

"Yeah, there's quite a few things involved, really, I think one was Covid, which was obviously quite long. We took it as an enforced break. And then we were catching up afterwards, doing gigs and things that we'd promised before Covid. It took us quite a while to fully commit to an album. We worked with a few different people including Nile Rodgers. There's more funk and disco music on there, and I've been describing it as the greatest hits of Kaiser Chiefs. There are some new, different, interesting things that maybe we haven't done before, and then there is some classic Kaiser Chiefs moments on there."

The title of their album appears to be an attempt at irony from the band, hoping to manifest an easy process of producing the music. Rix discusses how the Kaiser Chiefs have found it difficult to get albums over the line in recent years, so they asked the question, why can't it be easy?