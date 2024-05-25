Highlights Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen secured a DFB-Pokal victory with a 1-0 win over Kaiserslautern, thanks to a stunning goal by Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka's precise strike in the 16th minute set the tone for Bayer's control of the match, drowning out Kaiserslautern's offensive chances.

Leverkusen clinched a double with their Bundesliga win, cementing their dominance as Xhaka shines brightly as the Man of the Match.

Looking to bounce back from their 3-0 Europa League final loss against Atalanta in the week, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen won the DFB-Pokal for the second time in their fabled history with a narrow 1-0 win against 1.FC Kaiserslautern, courtesy of a Granit Xhaka's howitzer.

A rather chaotic start, largely controlled by Kaiserslautern, came to an end in the 16th minute as Granit Xhaka scored a wonderfully taken long-range strike. Opting for precision over power, the midfielder slotted his effort past Julian Krahl with ease.

From then onwards, the 2023/24 Bundesliga winners were in cruise control, despite a red card for Odilon Kossounou. Friedhelm Funkel's well-rehearsed outfit, despite their chances to draw level, were second best for the majority of the contest at Olympiastadion Berlin. In truth, Bayer's passing structure drowned out any real chance of them getting their noses back into the fixture.

With a 1-0 win in the capital, Leverkusen became the sixth team in German football to complete a double comprised of the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal. Here are the complete player ratings from their triumph which saw them overcome any sort of mid-week wobble.

Key Match Statistics Bayer Leverkusen Stats 1.FC Kaiserslautern 61% Possession 39% 14 Total shots 7 4 Shots on target 2 5 Corner kicks 1 2 Yellow cards 3 1 Red cards 0

Match Highlights

Bayer Leverkusen Player Ratings

GK – Lukas Hradecky – 6.5/10

Ensured to stay alert despite having very little to do in the first half. He did produce a string of excellent saves in the second half, keeping his side in front at times.

CB – Edmond Tapsoba – 7/10

The perfect man to clean up behind Grimaldo to allow the Spaniard to exert his energy further afield. Tapsoba always looked for the simple - yet clever - option when passing out from the back.

CB – Jonathan Tah – 7.5/10

Enjoyed a composed performance in the heart of the defence and proved why Julian Nagelsmann's Euro 2024 selection was the correct one.

CB – Odilon Kossounou – 3/10

Kossounou may have been aerially emphatic but was sent off in the 43rd minute for a second bookable offence.

RM – Jeremie Frimpong – 7/10

Used his pace well to get up the pitch, all while ensuring his defensive duties didn't get tainted.

CM – Granit Xhaka – 8.5/10

Scored a magical opener, eliciting wild scenes from the Bayer bench and fans and was heavily involved throughout. A seasoned pro, the former Arsenal man continues to get better and better.

CM – Robert Andrich – 8/10

Andrich, from minute one to 90, kept things simple in the centre of the park and formed the perfect pivot with Xhaka.

LM – Alejandro Grimaldo – 7/10

A cultured performance from the Spaniard. It's just incredible that Leverkusen managed to get him on a free transfer.

CAM – Florian Wirtz – 6.5/10

Beautiful dribbling to open up the opponent's defence in the early stages, but was not one of Bayer's brighter sparks, surprisingly.

CAM – Jonas Hofmann – 6/10

A relatively poor showing from the 31-year-old.

ST – Patrik Schick – 5/10

A scorer of many important goals this season, Patrik Schick didn't enjoy the same service he usually receives.

Sub – Josip Stanisic (46' for Schich) – 5/10

Brought on for some defensive solidity and helped retain his team's lead.

Sub – Amine Adli (46' for Hofmann) – 5/10

Let off a fiery shot in the 54th minute.

Sub – Piero Hincapie (85' for Grimaldo) – 6/10

Looked lively upon his introduction, racing up the left-hand side to add to his side's tally.

Sub – Adam Hlozek (94' for Wirtz) – N/A

Was not on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Sub – Nathan Tella (94' for Frimpong) – N/A

Was not on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

1.FC Kaiserslautern Player Ratings

GK – Julian Krahl – 6.5/10

Had zero chance of thwarting Xhaka's emphatic effort but was wasteful in his passing, often putting his side under pressure.

RB – Ben Zolinski – 6/10

Limited to very few opportunities to attack. Despite being one of his side's busier players, Zolinski remained astute throughout.

CB – Jan Elvedi – 7/10

Brilliant with his passing range and dealt with Shich perfectly. Alongside his centre-back partner, Elvedi put in a more-than-strong performance.

CB – Boris Tomiak – 7/10

Produced a terrific block to keep the contest at 1-0. Looked the brightest of their defenders.

LB – Tymoteusz Puchacz – 6/10

Odd decision-making at times, especially in set-piece situations. Puchacz was, however, defensively sound for the most part.

CDM – Filip Kaloc – 4/10

Too easily bypassed and was inferior in the majority of his ground duels. An evening to forget for the 24-year-old.

CDM – Tobias Raschl – 5.5/10

Struggled with the intensity of Bayer's midfield and gave away plenty of needless fouls as a result. Came ever so close to grabbing an equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

RM – Jean Zimmer – 5/10

A physical presence for Kaiserslautern, but he failed to produce anything of note for Funkel's underdogs.

CAM – Marlon Ritter – 6/10

Largely anonymous in the first half but did produce some lively moments, despite his side's backs being against the wall.

LM – Kenny Prince Redondo – 5/10

Struggled with the physicality of Kossounou and had more joy after the defender's red card. Still to little avail.

ST – Daniel Hanslik – 4/10

A brilliant start from the 27-year-old but he had his early efforts saved. His performance shortly fell off a cliff, and he flattered to deceive once his side went one goal down.

Sub – Ragnar Ache (46' for Hanslik) – 6/10

Physically strong performance and troubled Tah on the occasion. Looked to be a threat with his shooting.

Sub – Richmond Tachie (74' for Zolinski) – 3/10

Did very little of note.

Sub – Philipp Klement (83' for Raschl) – 3/10

Not afforded enough time to make a difference.

Sub – Aaron Opoku (83' for Redondo) – 3/10

A quiet cameo.

Sub – Almamy Toure (83' for Zimmer) – N/A

Brought on too late to make a difference.

Man of the Match

Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

Another day, another stunning finish from the Switzerland-born midfielder. With scoring from range becoming his party trick, Xhaka's game against Kaiserslautern provided it all: a brilliantly placed goal, of course, but his control, ability to string passes together with his teammates and his attacking intent was a thorn in Kaiserslautern's defence throughout.

Able to pick a pass to Wirtz and Co at a moment's notice, the experienced midfielder provided the opener, which duly put Alonso's side in the driving seat. Some may think that, even without Xhaka, the result would be the same given the chasm between the two sides. On the basis that his goal was the difference-maker, some may be inclined to disagree.