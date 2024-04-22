Highlights Kaka selected his dream team from past teammates and opponents back in 2015.

The Ballon d'Or winner included Brazil teammates Cafu, Roberto Carlos, and Ronaldo among others in his team.

While Cristiano Ronaldo was included by Kaka, Lionel Messi was omitted.

Brazilian legend Kaka enjoyed an outstanding playing career for nearly two decades before hanging up his boots in 2017. Lighting up the international stage and club level with several teams, the former Real Madrid and AC Milan ace wowed football fans with audacious skills and wonderful goals, lifting several trophies in the process.

Playing in the Champions League, La Liga, Serie A and prestigious international tournaments meant that the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner came up against some of world football's biggest stars, while also being able to call other incredible players teammates and friends. A list which includes the likes of Ronaldo Nazario and Lionel Messi, Kaka really did ply his trade in a golden era of the beautiful game.

But who were the best of the best in the eyes of the great man? In 2015, Kaka sat down for an interview with the Daily Mail and picked out his dream team from players he had played alongside and those he had faced off against, whittling down an extensive shortlist to just 11 men. And the final team is absolutely stacked full of talent.

Goalkeeper - Dida

Notable teams: AC Milan, Corinthians, Gremio, Internacional

Despite playing alongside Real Madrid great Iker Casillas while at the Sanitago Bernabeu, Kaka opted for Brazilian shot-stopper and teammate Dida in his combined XI. Also lining up alongside the 'keeper while at AC Milan, the pair lifted the World Cup together while playing for their country in 2002, reaching the pinnacle of world football in the process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kaka played more football matches with Dida than any other player in his career (239).

Dida enjoyed an astonishing career which spanned over 20 years, and he made 93 appearances for his national team in the process. Hanging up his boots in 2016, Kaka hailed him as unbelievable, and highlighted the incredible success they had together as the reason for his selection.

"We played together and won together at AC Milan and for the Brazil national team. He is an unbelievable keeper."

Right-Back - Cafu

Notable teams: Sao Paulo, Real Zaragoza, AS Roma, AC Milan

Another player who played with Kaka for Brazil and also at AC Milan, Cafu is regarded as one of the best defenders in football history, and for good reason too. A two-time World Cup winner with Brazil, as well as a Champions League winner, the right-back is his country's most capped player of all time. Picking him for this team was an easy choice for Kaka, who held him in high regard.

"Every time I have to say something about players that I've learnt a lot from, I talk about Cafu. He won the World Cup twice and the Champions League, but still he worked every day to win. His motivation was always victory in the next game."

Centre-Back - Paolo Maldini

Notable teams: AC Milan

Another legend in the back line, and another AC Milan icon. There aren't many centre-backs in football history who can hold a candle to Paolo Maldini. A left-back and centre-back during his days on the pitch, the Italian ensured Milan remained the dominant force in his native country, while he also maintained their status in Europe by lifting five European cups.

Kaka lined up alongside the one-club man on 171 occasions during his six-season stint in Italy, and insists that he learned a lot from the great defender. What impressed him the most, though, was his attitude in training and the example he set.

"He is similar to Cafu. He won five Champions Leagues, he won Serie A seven times, he won so much, but he was always the first to arrive and the last to go home from training. He was the perfect example to a player."

Cente-Back - Alessandro Nesta

Notable teams: Lazio, AC Milan

It would be rude to include Maldini and not have him lining up next to his partner in crime during the 2000s. Alessandro Nesta, alongside his compatriot, helped form one of the most dominant centre-back partnerships the sport has ever seen.

Joining Milan from Lazio in 2002, he would welcome Kaka to the club a season later, and the pair would lift the Champions League as teammates during the 2006/07 season. The Brazilian believes that the Italian's understanding of the game, alongside his strength and turn of pace, made him a valuable asset to Milan's success.

Left-Back - Roberto Carlos

Notable teams: Palmeiras, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, Corinthians

There wasn't much that Roberto Carlos couldn't do. Creative going forward, a set-piece specialist, solid defensively - the former Real Madrid man was the complete package. Held in high regard by Brazil fans and Los Blancos supporters, Kaka stated that the left-back's all-round game was what made him so great to watch and play with.

"What an amazing player he was. So exciting at left back. I enjoyed playing with him. He was quick, strong and could hit some unbelievable free kicks and shots at goal."

Centre-Midfield - Andres Iniesta

Notable teams: Barcelona

Kaka never played in the same team as Iniesta during his career, but came up against the Barcelona man on a handful of occasions. His inclusion in this XI, though, speaks volumes about just how good he was.

Playing 674 times for the Blaugrana, the fourth-most in the club's history, Iniesta dazzled fans with remarkable skills and a phenomenal passing ability. Hailed by Pep Guardiola as someone who helped him understand the game better, it was the legendary midfielder's ability to make the complicated look simple which impressed Kaka the most.

"He makes the toughest things on a football pitch look easy. That's the biggest compliment I can pay him."

Centre-Midfield - Zinedine Zidane

Notable teams: Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid

Aside from Iniesta, Zidane is the only other player in this team who Kaka did not play alongside. As one of the greatest players of all time, though, his inclusion in the XI was non-negotiable.

The talented Frenchman enjoyed great success with his national side and Real Madrid, ending his career as a World Cup and Champions League winner, while also getting his hands on the Ballon d'Or in 1998. Scorer of wonderful goals such as THAT goal against Bayer Leverkusen in 2002, Zidane left a lasting impression on Kaka.

"What he could do with a football, it was sometimes impossible to imagine."

Centre-Midfield - Andrea Pirlo

Notable teams: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus

The passing, the vision, the composure - Kaka describes Andrea Pirlo as "one of the greats," and if you take a look at his highlight reel, it's easy to understand why. Not many players in the history of the game could spray the ball around a football pitch like the Italian, who made his mark wherever he went.

Teammates with Kaka at AC Milan, the duo also had several battles together as opponents, facing off against each other in the Champions League, Serie A and MLS as each man attempted to outshine the other. Honours were even by the end of their careers, though, as each man picked up three wins against the other.

Right-Wing - Cristiano Ronaldo

Notable teams: Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus

At the time of the interview, Kaka hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as "the best player on the planet," and the Portuguese legend has continued to cement his legacy since then. Still plying his trade at Al-Nassr, CR7 is the only player in this team still lacing up his boots today, a testament to his incredible longevity.

Teammates with Kaka at Real Madrid and winner of five Ballon d'Ors during his career, no player has scored more Champions League goals than the former Manchester United star, another fact which underlines his status in football. He might now be in the twilight years of his career, but Ronaldo's legacy will live long in the memory after he eventually calls time on his career.

Striker - Ronaldo Nazario

Notable teams: PSV, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, AC Milan

A second Ronaldo in the front three, and yet another icon in a star-studded lineup. Ronaldo Nazario, in his heyday, was arguably the greatest to ever do it. A lethal finisher who possessed incredible pace, you have to wonder just how good he would have been had injuries not plagued his career.

Despite the issues, R9 still scored an incredible 298 goals in total at club level, while his 62 goals for Brazil mean that only Neymar and Pele have found the back of the net on more occasions for the Selecao. Because of all his achievements, Kaka believes that he is the best player he ever played with.

"For me, the Brazilian Ronaldo is one of the best strikers in the history of the game. He is different to anyone. I would have to say he was the best player I played together with. His speed, his dribbling, his finishing, his movement. I love him."

Left-Wing - Ronaldinho

Notable teams: Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan

Kaka's omission of Lionel Messi from his attack might raise some eyebrows, but given the firepower he had to choose from, he can be forgiven. Instead of the Argentine, the former attacking-midfielder opted for Ronaldinho, one of the most exciting players to ever lace up a pair of football boots.

Winning a Ballon d'Or, World Cup, Champions League, and numerous league titles with the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan, the great Brazilian truly was mesmerising to watch. A teammate and opponent of Kaka's during his career, the latter expressed how Ronaldinho often left him scratching his head during training sessions, making him a standout player.