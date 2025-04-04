Set pieces in football are incredibly important. It doesn't matter if a team is playing badly or if the tactics are working; a good free-kick can suddenly create a goal. Some players have built their entire reputations from such moments.

James Ward-Prowse, for example, has had a fairly uninspiring career but will be fondly remembered by many as one of the best free-kick takers in Premier League history. David Beckham probably tops that particular list, but he was more than just his set-piece ability.

Kaka, too, was a brilliant footballer – a Ballon d'Or winner no less – but he always had to allow others to take free kicks ahead of him. This is less surprising when you realise his former teammates include specialists such as Beckham, Juninho Pernambucano, Cristiano Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, and Andrea Pirlo.

However, he claimed that another ex-teammate was more 'impressive' at the skill than them all. To add to the shock, this player happened to be a goalkeeper.

Kaka Praised Rogerio Ceni

"You just don’t see goalkeepers with that attribute"