Al-Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly is tipping his Senegal teammate Nicolas Jackson to become one of the world's best strikers.

Koulibaly left Chelsea for Saudi Arabia in June 2023, just days before 23-year-old Jackson joined the Blues from Villarreal in a deal worth £32m. The pair never got to play together at Stamford Bridge but are still in regular contact.

"I speak all the time with Nicolas because he's my international teammate," said Koulibaly in a print exclusive interview with GMS. "He's a young player who I like. I speak a lot with him.

"Nicolas can be a very good player. Edouard Mendy and me, we talk with him a lot because we know how difficult it is arriving from Villarreal to a big club like Chelsea. I give him a lot of advice because he deserves it, and he listens to his elders.

"Nicolas is a very nice player. Everyone wanted more from him last year, but he is young. It's true that at Chelsea the demand is very high. They want a lot of goals, assists and players to be very good from the beginning."

Jackson still ended 2023/24 with impressive numbers, scoring 17 goals in all competitions - one more than Didier Drogba managed in his debut season at Stamford Bridge. Jackson has now begun this campaign with six Premier League goals in nine games.

Jackson has 18 caps for Senegal and scored his first goal in October against Malawi in a 4-0 Africa Cup of Nations victory. He was also recently recognised by the Senegalese Football Federation as the best Senegal player playing abroad for the 2023/24 season, beating Koulibaly to the award by 36 votes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nicolas Jackson is averaging a goal every 116 minutes in the Premier League this season

Koulibaly Looking Forward to Riyadh Derby

Centre-back preparing to face Senegal teammate Mane

Koulibaly, 33, had an impressive campaign of his own with Al-Hilal, playing a career-high 50 games and winning his first league title as a player. Al-Hilal not only won the Saudi Pro League but went unbeaten, dropping just six points.

Jorge Jesus' side have also started this season with a perfect record of eight wins and next face Riyadh-rivals Al-Nassr on Friday in a potentially season-defining game. The match will see Koulibaly come up against Senegal teammate Sadio Mane. The pair are close and live just five minutes apart in Riyadh.

"We are really good friends," said Koulibaly, who has 87 caps for Senegal. "We talk often. However, this week we didn't call or message because we have an important derby. He's my 'brother', yet during the game he's an adversary. I'll forget we are Senegal teammates and do everything I can to help Al-Hilal to win."

Kalidou Koulibaly's club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Napoli 317 14 8 84 6 Genk 92 3 5 24 0 Al-Hilal 56 3 1 11 1 Metz 46 1 0 8 1 Chelsea 32 2 1 8 1 Statistics correct as of 31/10/2024

Koulibaly Urges Jackson to Become Best Player in World

Blues striker tipped to have potential to win top prize

Koulibaly has challenged Jackson to emulate Mane, who was runner-up to Karim Benzema at the 2022 Ballon d'Or. Mane got 33 goals and five assists for club and country for the 2021/22 season and won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, along with the FA Cup and Carabao Cup with Liverpool.

An African player has not won the Ballon d'Or since George Weah in 1995, but Koulibaly believes Jackson is capable of ending the drought.

"I hope he will continue to score," said Koulibaly. "We know for all strikers life is goals, and Nicolas is no different. He has a good attitude and personality. And for me, he'll become the story of Senegal, just like Sadio Mane did. I am always telling him he has to follow Mane. And I hope he will be the best player in Africa and why not in the world? He has the talent, so all things are at his feet.

"Nicolas has to believe he can be this good. That is the most important thing. All the players who have won the Ballon d'Or believed they could. They all thought they could win this trophy. So you have to put this in Nicolas' head.

"Of course, I don't tell him to be selfish and ignore his teammates, but he has to think about the Ballon d'Or, and if you put this image in his head, he can achieve it. And that's what I tell him all the time.

"Nicolas has to think he can be the best in Senegal and one of the best in the world, and then he will become one of the best in the world. He has to continue to work. With work, he can reach every objective. So I hope he will do at least what Mane did, and be in the top three of the Ballon d'Or. That would be really amazing for him."

Koulibaly Enjoyed Time at Stamford Bridge

He could face former side at Club World Cup next year

Koulibaly could come up against Jackson and Chelsea next summer at the Club World Cup since both Al-Hilal and the west Londoners have qualified for the 32-team tournament in the United States.

The centre-back made 32 appearances for Chelsea in 2022/23 after joining from Napoli. He only stayed for one season during a period of turmoil that saw both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter sacked, but Koulibaly has no regrets about making the move to Stamford Bridge.

"I enjoyed my time at Chelsea," he said. "It's true it was a little short. I couldn't show all my potential. But I am happy for them now. There's a better feeling at the club. Things are going good.

"There are a lot players over there, including Nicolas, who I speak to and I follow. I like to see Chelsea at this level. They have had a few difficult years, but there is a new stability there now under Enzo Maresca. I am happy for them and maybe we are going to meet in the Club World Cup next summer.

"Throughout my career, I don't have any regrets. I was happy to be part of Chelsea, but now my full focus is on Al-Hilal."

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore and Transfermarkt