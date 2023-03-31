Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has 'really been found out' in the Premier League, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 31-year-old made the move to Stamford Bridge last summer, but hasn't made the impact many Chelsea fans would have expected of him.

Chelsea news - Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly signed for Chelsea for a fee of £33m from Serie A side Napoli, according to Sky Sports.

The Senegalese defender hasn't quite settled into the Premier League as of yet, and isn't producing the sort of performances we saw from him during his time in Italy.

The former Napoli centre-back averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.22 last season in the Italian top-flight.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Blues are willing to listen to offers for Koulibaly in the summer transfer window. He said: "I'm told that Chelsea would be open to listening to offers for him in the summer, purely because they've got Levi Colwill coming back in."

After paying £33m for a player who is earning £300k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, it won't be easy for Todd Boehly to find a club willing to pay that sort of figure for him, considering his underwhelming form in a Chelsea shirt.

What has Taylor said about Koulibaly?

Taylor has suggested that Koulibaly has 'been found out in the Premier League' and looks a different player to what he saw for Napoli last season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Koulibaly looked an incredible signing. I think I'm someone who's guilty of overrating him for being better than he actually is in the past year or so.

"I saw a lot of him against Liverpool for Napoli and he bullied Salah on so many occasions. He looked to be that sort of Virgil van Dijk presence, he really looked in that sort of class. Whereas, he's really been found out in the Premier League."

How has Koulibaly performed this season?

In the Premier League, Koulibaly has averaged a WhoScored rating of just 6.75.

The towering defender loses possession on average 9.6 times a game, whilst also being sent-off once and only managing four clean sheets.

Overall, it's been a pretty poor season from Koulibaly, especially when you compare the impact he's had to Thiago Silva. The latter has adapted to life in England with ease despite being 38 years old.

Considering his high wage and transfer value for a player in his thirties, you'd have to say Chelsea fans would have expected more.