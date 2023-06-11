Chelsea may not stand in the way of Kalidou Koulibaly if he wants to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

The 31-year-old has hardly set the world alight since his move to England, but he may just need more time to settle in.

Chelsea news - Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly signed for Chelsea from Italian side Napoli for a fee of £33m, according to Sky Sports.

The Senegalese defender started 20 Premier League games this season, as per FBref, scoring twice and providing an assist.

Chelsea potentially signed Koulibaly when he was edging past his prime, as there's no doubt he was an excellent defender during his time with Napoli.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT that it's not worked out for Koulibaly at Chelsea, and it hasn't surprised him.

Crook added that he was a little suspicious that Koulibably was linked to a lot of Premier League clubs in the past without them signing him.

The Blues have plenty of defensive options at the club, and considering their recent spending, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if they went out and signed another centre-back.

Now, reports in Italy have claimed that Koulibaly wants to leave Chelsea and return to Italy, in particular re-joining his former club Napoli.

What has Jones said about Koulibaly?

Jones has suggested that Chelsea might not stand in the way of Koulibaly if he does want to leave the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's really down to the player. If he's really that uncomfortable and he wants to move, then I don't think Chelsea would stand in the way of that if a good enough offer came in for him.

"Ultimately, I still think that there's a possibility of a future there for him at Chelsea."

Should Chelsea allow Koulibaly to leave the club?

There are plenty of options left at Chelsea for the departure of Koulibaly not to have a catastrophic impact.

The likes of Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana were recently brought to Stamford Bridge, and Levi Colwill will be returning to the club after a loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion.

If the player isn't comfortable and wants to return to a country where he's flourished, then it doesn't make a lot of sense for Chelsea to keep him, especially when you consider he's reportedly earning around £300k-a-week in west London.