Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the January transfer window, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has discussed the prospect of the Eagles securing his signature, in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT.

Earlier in the season it was confirmed that Cheick Doucoure would miss a substantial part of the campaign due to injury, leaving Palace with a gaping hole in their midfield. The Eagles have undoubtedly been worse off without him in the side, so signing a replacement could be a priority before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

With Doucoure likely to return in time for next season, bringing in an additional body in the middle of the park on loan could be beneficial. The capital club might not want to invest in a new midfielder as they could have too many options when Roy Hodgson has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Roy Hodgson makes Kalvin Phillips admission

According to Sky Sports, Crystal Palace are among a host of clubs who would be keen to secure the signature of Manchester City's Phillips on loan for the remainder of the campaign. However, Pep Guardiola's side are hoping to receive a loan fee of around £5m while they would also like his £135k-a-week wages mostly covered.

Kalvin Phillips' season-by-season Premier League record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2020/21 29 1 2 10 0 2021/22 20 0 1 4 0 2022/23 12 0 0 1 0 2023/24 4 0 0 0 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 18/01/2024

Phillips was a key player for Leeds United before his move to the Etihad Stadium, but it's not quite worked out for him under Guardiola. Although his lack of minutes might be a concern to any interested party, there's no doubt he has the talent to play regularly in the Premier League. With the Eagles likely to be in the market for a midfielder, Hodgson has spoken about the prospect of his side making a move for Phillips...

"If they're going to loan him, I would like to think that we could possibly put our hand up and push ourselves forward. What we could then of course offer is the chance to play regular football in the Premier League in the build-up to what will be a very important summer for England and for him."

Hodgson has stressed that Phillips would become a regular at Selhurst Park, which could be crucial for the England international, who will be fighting to make Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024 later this year.

Dharmesh Sheth - Palace pushing for Phillips

Sheth has suggested that considering Hodgson was answering questions on Phillips so open and honestly, he believes there will have been contact in some form regarding a potential transfer. The Sky Sports reporter adds that he's unsure if Palace are favourites to secure his signature, but they are definitely pushing. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"He was answering all of those questions quite openly, and when a manager does that, then there's every likelihood that there has been some sort of interest, maybe even contact, between the two clubs, just to find out the potential details of a deal. So that was an interesting news conference from Roy Hodgson when he was so open about his interest in the player. So does that indicate that Crystal Palace are favourites? I don't know, but they're definitely pushing to maybe get a deal done for Kalvin Phillips."

