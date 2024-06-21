Highlights Southgate has shifted to a more attacking lineup for EURO 2024 after previous criticism.

However, his conservative nature reared its ugly head again after a 1-1 draw with Denmark, with the manager claiming England haven't found a natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips.

Conor Gallagher could offer a solution to England's midfield struggles with better stats than Alexander-Arnold so far.

Throughout EURO 2024, Gareth Southgate has shifted his approach, moving away from his traditional loyalties to embrace a more attacking lineup. Recognizing the need for increased offensive firepower to please the eyes of those who believe football can come home once and for all, the England manager prioritized selecting in-form, dynamic players capable of creating and converting chances ahead of the showpiece tournament.

This experimental new side to Southgate's reckoning has seen Trent Alexander-Arnold play his part in midfield, as well as still finding space in the team for the likes of Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham. But as England slumped to a 1-1 draw against Denmark, after narrowly avoiding late drama in an unconvincing 1-0 win over Serbia in their opener, the manager's conservative approach to the beautiful game reared its ugly head on Thursday night.

Following a sluggish performance, Southgate claimed that his side had been unable to find a natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips, despite the 28-year-old not having featured for the Three Lions since November 2023, and having only been involved in eight Premier League games last season. Naturally, this spurred outrage from pundits and fans alike, and drew attention to a comparison between the EURO 2020 mainstay with Southgate's current options, Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher.

Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City

One of the biggest criticisms throughout Southgate's England tenure has been his predilection to select certain players, despite their club form being far below the standards expected of players that make up a squad regularly fighting - though not yet succeeding - for international silverware.

Phillips, who is under contract at Manchester City, is one such example of a player at the brunt of that fault-finding. However, his statistics at EURO 2020, a tournament in which he played every minute as the Three Lions reached the final before being knocked out at the last hurdle by Italy, show that he was a reliable source of balance and consistency in midfield.

Had Euro 2020 taken place in its titular year, it is unlikely that Kalvin Phillips would have been in the England squad, let alone a starter in all seven matches at the tournament. But after three years under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United, and a positive 12-month relationship with Southgate, he established himself as a starter for England. Throughout the tournament, according to fbref.com, he was responsible for 229 pressing actions (applying pressure to an opposing player receiving, carrying or releasing the ball). That is 78 more than the next highest - Austria's Konrad Laimer - and nearly double the next highest England player - Mason Mount with 118.

Moreover, Phillips also covered the second most distance in the tournament, with his 83km only beaten by Italy's Jorginho (86.6km). The consensus after England's latest fixture is that they lack energy in midfield, and a player like Phillips could actually be the missing piece to Southgate's puzzle as a result. As unpopular of a decision it is to make, Jamie Carragher wrote in his column for the Telegraph: "If there is to be a radical improvement, they have to get back to that immediately, which means Southgate has to show courage, rattle cages and leave out some stars for the greater good."

The former Liverpool defender was referring to the idea that system players are needed just as much as the difference makers in the team who steal the headlines. Right now, England appear to be suffering from the same shortcomings as their golden generation predecessors, whereby shoehorning big names into a lineup causes more harm than good, with Phillips' energy being missed so far.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

In place of Phillips, so far, has been Alexander-Arnold. But while his distribution has been a key feature from right-back for Liverpool over the last seven years under Jurgen Klopp, his new role in midfield has seen him struggle to replicate his club form for the Three Lions.

Curiously, he still created the most chances of any player against both Serbia and Denmark, but misplaced passes and a lack of energy and dynamism in midfield, which are two things that form a crucial part of the eye test as opposed to the statistical analysis, suggest he should be dropped in England's final Group C fixture against Slovenia.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player created more chances (three) or played more line-breaking passes in the final third (five) for England against Denmark than Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Indeed, when you factor in that Alexander-Arnold also caused Iceland and Bosnia all sorts of problems in the pre-tournament friendlies, scoring and earning the Man of the Match award in the latter, statistics make for good reading. Some might use them to paint a more positive picture of Liverpool's main creative player, but others can see the negative impact his spacial awareness (or lack thereof) is having on his teammates, with a disorganised midfield a key area for improvement for Southgate going forward.

Conor Gallagher

Chelsea

Of course, it's too late for Southgate to call on Phillips' services for the remainder of the summer following the squad selection deadline before the tournament, but one player who could offer England a more balanced and structured midfield blueprint is Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, who has come off the bench to replace Alexander-Arnold around the hour-mark in both Group C fixtures so far.

Gallagher is a more natural midfielder, and this translates into his statistics when put side by side with his Liverpool compatriots. Although he may lack creativity compared to other options in his position, with Foden, Bellingham, Kane, Saka, and others all more than capable of taking up that responsibility to be the difference-maker, Southgate needs a player like Gallagher, who can complement Declan Rice and improve England's possession numbers.

Trent Alexander Arnold vs Conor Gallagher vs Kalvin Phillips Statistic (Per 90) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Euro 2024) Conor Gallagher (Euro 2024) Shots 1.5 0 Shot Accuracy (%) 50 0 Chances Created 2.2 0 Passes Completed 52.7 41.1 Passing Accuracy (%) 87.8 89.66 Long Pass Accuracy (%) 76.92 0 Cross Accuracy (%) 20 0 Dribbling Success (%) 0 50 Ground Duels Won 3 9.5 Ground Duel Success (%) 44.44 50 Interceptions 1.5 0 Ball Recoveries 1.5 1.6 Possession Lost 14 7.9

In particular, Gallagher's defensive stats are far better than Alexander-Arnold's, and with Rice often looking isolated and lost, the Chelsea man's superior ability to notch high numbers of ball recoveries - alongside his supreme ground duel success rate, dribbling success, and knack of not losing the ball as often as his compatriot - could provide an instant cure to Southgate's midfield conundrum.

Further to this, only four players covered more distance than him in the 2023/24 Premier League season, which can potentially prove that Southgate does, in fact, have a natural replacement for Phillips through Gallagher. He ran 134.6km in the league season, with first-placed Christian Norgaard having only beaten him by 3.6km.

Other alternative plans of action for the England boss include shifting Foden into the attacking midfield role and moving Bellingham into Alexander-Arnold's position to see how the Real Madrid ace fares as a number 8, or having Kobbie Mainoo or Adam Wharton come in.

However, whichever way he wants to look at it, the same lineup, and the same midfield composition, cannot be used again in this tournament, and a player of Phillips' nature looks like the best route to glory, even if it goes against Southgate's new, avant-garde outlook on team selections and disreputes the public's perception that the best players should be the ones to start.