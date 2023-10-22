Highlights Everton's thin squad highlights the need for midfield reinforcements in January, especially with the potential departure of Gueye and Doucoure for the African Cup of Nations.

Phillips, a midfielder at Manchester City, is reportedly a target for Everton. However, it may be difficult for the Toffees to secure his signature, especially with his current club competing in the Champions League.

There are alternative options for Everton in the form of Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, who is attracting interest from multiple clubs. Signing young talents like Ouedraogo could be a strategic recruitment move for Everton.

Everton are reportedly interested in bringing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips to Goodison Park, and journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on whether a transfer would be possible.

The Toffees have a thin squad for Sean Dyche to deal with at the moment and further reinforcements in the January transfer window will be welcomed by the former Burnley boss. However, attracting players to join a side battling for relegation for potentially the third season in a row certainly won't be easy, especially with the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the club in the background.

A midfielder could be a priority for the Toffees

Everton's current midfield options are James Garner, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye, and Abdoulaye Doucoure. The latter has predominantly featured in a more advanced role under Dyche, leaving just three players for the two midfield positions in Dyche's system. At times this season, Garner has been utilised as more of a wide player, so it could be a priority position for the Toffees to strengthen in the January transfer window.

Gueye and Doucoure could potentially be off to the African Cup of Nations in January, which could leave Everton catastrophically short in the middle of the park. The Merseyside club are reportedly interested in signing Man City's Phillips, who moved to the Etihad for a fee of £42m last summer, per i News. The report claims that Newcastle United are also keen, so it could be a difficult race for Everton to secure his signature.

A View From The Bullens podcast host Ben Winstanley previously told GIVEMESPORT that Phillips would be an excellent signing, likening him to former Everton player Gareth Barry.

Idrissa Gueye and Kalvin Phillips - Premier League Stats Gueye Phillips Appearances 174 64 Goals 3 1 Pass Completion 83.9% 82.9% Key Passes (Per 90) 0.53 0.96 Tackles and Interceptions (Per 90) 5.87 4.31 All statistics via FBref

Philips has struggled for consistent game time under Pep Guardiola after an impressive spell with his boyhood club, Leeds United. The England international will undoubtedly be struggling with match fitness, but if any manager can get him back to his best, it will be an impressive signing.

Phillips has already won multiple trophies since his move to Man City, even if he's barely contributed in terms of game time. However, he's currently part of a successful club who are competing in the Champions League, so there's a chance he could be searching for that once again if he was to depart.

Brown has suggested that he finds it hard to believe that Phillips would swap Man City for Everton, with the latter competing towards the bottom of the Premier League table. The journalist adds that, however, Phillips won't have to move too far to join the Merseyside club and he will undoubtedly be playing every single week once again. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I just find it hard to believe that Kalvin Phillips would want to give up Champions League football and the chance to win what could be a bucket load of trophies again this season with Manchester City for Everton. They just can't offer him the same opportunities, unfortunately. Kalvin Phillips is not getting a lot of playing time at City. I understand that. That can be frustrating. And obviously, Everton is not far from the part of the world where he lives. It is obviously a club where he would play every week but I think it's a real long shot to get him into the club as much as I'd love to see it happen. I doubt it."

Sean Dyche has alternatives ahead of the January transfer window

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Everton are among the clubs interested in signing Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo. The reporter claims that Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion are also monitoring his development. The young midfielder has a release clause in 2024, with clubs from outside of Germany able to secure his signature for a fee of around £17m.

Despite being just 17 years old, Ouedraogo has featured in all nine games for Schalke this season. It could be a huge risk for the Toffees if they are forced to over-rely on him in January, when some of their players potentially depart for AFCON. However, signing up-and-coming talents from around Europe should be a recruitment strategy that Everton implements.