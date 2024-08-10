Highlights Everton are interested in signing Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, to offload his £150,000 a week contract.

Phillips has made just 2 league starts for City, and may look to revive his career by going to Everton.

The Toffees are also targeting Roma's Tammy Abraham, who could improve their struggling attack.

Everton are interested in signing Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips this summer, with the midfielder expected to leave the Etihad in the next few weeks, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Phillips has endured a miserable couple of seasons in Manchester, making just 31 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side. The former Leeds man was shipped out on loan to West Ham at the back end of last season, where he started just three Premier League games, continuing to struggle with fitness issues.

Now deemed surplus to requirements, City are on the lookout for someone who is willing to sign the 28-year-old and take his purported £150,000 a week contract off their books. Aston Villa reportedly submitted a loan offer for Phillips weeks ago, although these reports haven't developed, and now Romano has suggested that Everton are the more likely suitors.

Everton Interested in Phillips

The midfielder still has four years left on his deal

Developing through Leeds' academy, Phillips burst onto the scene with his boyhood club back in the 2016/17 season in the Championship. The England international established himself as a mainstay in the Yorkshire outfit's midfield, ultimately making 214 appearances for the Elland Road side before departing in 2022.

Making the switch from West Yorkshire to Manchester in a £42 million deal, the defensive midfielder was supposed to provide cover and competition for Rodri, signing a six-year contract at City. A combination of not being trusted by Guardiola and struggling with persistent injury problems, has meant Phillips has made just two Premier League starts for the Champions in his 18-months in the north-west.

An underwhelming six-month stint at East London hasn't helped the Englishman's stock within the game, and meant he lost his place in Gareth Southgate's ensemble at Euro 2024. Now unwanted by his parent club, the Citizens are desperately attempting to shift the player this summer.

Speaking on a transfer update live show, journalist Romano revealed that Everton are actively interested in signing Phillips:

"Kalvin Phillips, there is interest from Everton. Not only Everton, but for Kalvin Phillips, there could be movement, I think, in the next weeks, because he still expected to leave Manchester City."

The Toffees are understood to be in the market for midfield reinforcements, having lost Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for a fee in the region of £50 million earlier this month. Sean Dyche is said to be an admirer of Phillips, and believes he can help reignite the player's flailing career.

Phillips' Premier League Statistics 2021/22 (at Leeds) Appearances 20 Pass Accuracy 80.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.25 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 4.46 Key Passes Per 90 0.51 Tackles Per 90 3.05 Interceptions Per 90 1.36

Everton Also Want Tammy Abraham

The striker is available for £25m from AS Roma

While a midfield replacement for Onana is on the agenda, bolstering an attack that only scored 40 Premier League goals last season is the primary concern for Dyche this summer. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has continued to struggle to remain fit, and only netted five non-penalty league goals last season in 26 starts.

Thus, the Merseysiders are looking to sign Roma's Tammy Abraham, who could help fill a critical void in Dyche's attack. While Abraham himself has suffered from several injury problems in recent seasons, the 26-year-old does have the capacity to score goals, and Roma are said to be willing to part ways with the ex-Chelsea man for around £25 million.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 10/08/2024