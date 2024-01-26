Highlights Phillips' move to West Ham is a fresh start for his career after a disappointing stint at Man City.

West Ham, currently in sixth place, have had a successful season and Phillips is a valuable addition to the team.

The loan deal offers Phillips the opportunity to contribute to the team's pursuit of European football next year.

It's official, Kalvin Phillips' nightmare tenure at Manchester City has come to an end. Temporarily anyway, as the Englishman has officially joined West Ham United on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old made a name for himself in the Premier League through some quality performances for Leeds United and earned a big-money move to City back in 2022. He was regarded as one of the most promising midfielders in the English top flight and many throughout football were excited to see what he could do at a club like City.

It's safe to say, things didn't go too well, though. After 18 months, Phillips has played just 16 times in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola, spending more time glued to the bench. Well, he now has the chance to rejuvenate his career and start again with a loan spell at the Hammers. West Ham announced the deal on social media with an excellent video.

West Ham are having a solid year

Phillips is a huge addition to the team

After losing Declan Rice in the summer, many expected West Ham to struggle this year, but David Moyes' side have been having a fantastic campaign so far. The Hammers are currently sitting in sixth place in the league, and it's looking like European football next year is a very likely possibility.

Off the back of the money that the club made selling Rice, they added the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez to the squad, and it's worked wonders for them in the league. Throwing Phillips into the mix will only make the side better too. He might not have had the best of times at the Etihad, but there's no denying that the England international is still incredibly talented.

Phillips needed a fresh start

His City career looks over

When he first joined City, Phillips will have wanted the move to provide him with a platform to take his game to the next level, but that's not how things have played out. He's very rarely been afforded opportunities in the league for Guardiola, a result of the stacked squad that the Cityzens have on offer right now.

Kalvin Phillips' Manchester City career Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 21 0 0 2023/24 10 1 0 Total 31 1 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

His development has stalled as a result, and it became clear that if he wanted to hold onto his spot in the England set-up, he needed to find regular minutes somewhere, and he's hopefully done that with this loan move to West Hammer. Under Moyes, he'll be given a chance to show just how good he can be again.