Newcastle United have always held a strong interest in signing Kalvin Phillips during the January transfer window, but the details surrounding that deal might depend on other factors, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Phillips is all but certain to leave Manchester City when the window opens next month, with the ex-Leeds United midfielder having failed to make a mark on Pep Guardiola's side. Despite being part of the City team that secured the treble last season, the £45 million signing has struggled to break into the starting-11, with game time having been limited.

Now, with the January window only a matter of weeks away, it's suggested the anchorman could be Newcastle-bound.

Phillips City career now dead in water

Gifted the opportunity to take a penalty kick in the dying embers of City's Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade in midweek, it was clear from Phillips' celebrations that his time at the Manchester club was over. Holding his arms aloft towards the away fans, a despondent Phillips cut a forlorn figure.

There is an argument beginning to brew about whether Phillips will be remembered as the worst signing of the Pep Guardiola era. It's certainly a solid one, given the England international has registered less than 1,000 minutes on the pitch for City, making just 30 appearances altogether since arriving from Leeds in the summer of 2022.

However, that hasn't quelled the interest in his services, with plenty of top clubs said to want him in the January transfer window. One of those had been Juventus, but reports from Italy now suggest the record champions have been pushed aside by English competition.

Kalvin Phillips Man City Career (via Transfermarkt) Matches 30 Minutes 898 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 0

Newcastle after Phillips to plug Tonali gap

The story details Newcastle as a club heavily interested in signing Phillips in January, alongside fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur. It's said the pair see Phillips as a useful squad addition, with the 28-year-old in need of game time.

At Newcastle, it's likely minutes on the pitch would be more forthcoming, given the North East outfit lost Sandro Tonali earlier in the season to a betting ban. The £55 million signing was banned until the end of the campaign, meaning Eddie Howe has a gap to plug in the centre of the park.

It would require Phillips to return to his pre-City levels if he's to be of use to Newcastle, but if he can refind his form at St. James' Park, there is every chance the transfer can be a success. But, whether Newcastle would favour a loan or a permanent move remains to be seen, with the Magpies' financial situation still somewhat precarious.

When asked about the next step in Phillips' career, journalist Jacobs was upfront about the midfielder's desire to leave City because of the upcoming European Championships. Hinting Phillips would be rewarded with the game time he's after at Newcastle, the reliable reporter suggested a move to Howe's side could be on the cards in January, even if it is only a temporary switch to begin with:

“I think that Phillips is looking for game time, and whoever can offer him game time helps Phillips ahead of Euro 2024 and that's the priority for the player to play. And other than that, I think that there's no major consideration. “Of course, he can go somewhere and play European football, but that's not Newcastle in the second half of the season. It's a bonus. And I'm not so sure contrary to some reports that it's suddenly Newcastle as front runner. “Newcastle have always been there, and Newcastle are looking for Tonali cover. And if Tonali agrees to a wage cut, then Newcastle can move a bit more freely. Otherwise, Newcastle are going to have a very quiet January, and probably will only consider loans.”

European charge starts now for Newcastle

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Howe, who after seeing his side slump to a couple of defeats in the Premier League, was left frustrated in midweek as Newcastle crashed out of Europe altogether with a home defeat to AC Milan.

Without even Europa League football to fall back on, Newcastle now have a tough task on their hands to qualify for continental football again next season, such has been their recent league form. However, there is another avenue the Magpies could explore, given teams are handed a Europa Conference League berth for winning the League Cup.

Runners-up last time around, Newcastle face a tough test at the quarter-final stage this week, with Chelsea their opponents on Thursday night. Should they progress through that, Howe and Co. will be just two matches from Wembley and a potential second chance at League Cup glory.