Highlights Kalvin Phillips had a terrible debut for West Ham, making a costly mistake that led to Bournemouth's goal.

Phillips joined West Ham on loan after a lackluster spell at Manchester City, hoping to revive his career.

Despite his mistake, West Ham managed to equalize in the second half with a penalty from James Ward-Prowse.

Kalvin Phillips made a terrible mistake during his West Ham United debut which gifted Bournemouth a goal in the opening stages of their 1-1 draw. The former Manchester City midfielder was making his first appearance for the club since joining on loan and did not endure the best of starts.

Phillips joined the Irons having failed to make much if any impact during his spell at the Etihad, and is hoping to revive his career at the London Stadium. He was selected to make his debut on Thursday night by David Moyes, who clearly believed he was ready to make an immediate impact.

Unfortunately, his debut turned sour in the opening moments of the game. After receving the ball from Kurt Zouma, his backpass was intercepted by Dominic Solanke, who made no mistake from close range. After a brief check for offside, VAR confirmed the goal and Phillips' nightmare start.

James Ward-Prowse rescues West Ham

It was hardly the start that Phillips would have wanted to make, and fans will hope that the best is yet to come from the former Leeds United man. It was a poor showing from the midfielder, who is hoping to convince Gareth Southgate that he deserves a spot in England's Euro 2024 squad this summer.

Kalvin Phillips' stats vs Bournemouth Touches 50 Pass completion percentage 82% Ground duels (Won) 10 (5) Aerial duels (Won) 2 (2) Possession Lost 12 Stats per Sofascore

Fortunately for him, West Ham were able to bounce back just before his substitution. In the 61st minute, the hosts were awarded a penalty after Lloyd Kelly brought down Mohammed Kudus inside the penalty area. James Ward-Prowse stepped up for the hosts, cooly converting from the penalty spot to take his tally for the season to five in the league.

Moyes happy with a point

Speaking after the final whistle, Irons manager Moyes said that he was happy with a point after the game, admitting that his side did not play well. He spoke about wanting to see the best of his team once again after a disappointing run of results which has seen West Ham fail to win in their last five games.

"Quite happy with a point. We didn't play well. We fought back, but overall we could have played much better. A couple of games recently we've not played as well as we'd have liked."

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, meanwhile, was also happy with a point, but believed that his side deserved the victory on the night, despite having the same number of shots as the hosts.

"This is a difficult stadium to come, and to get a point is nice. I think also that if anyone deserved to win today it was us. We had the most clear chances. We have to go with one point, it's not what we wanted with how the game went, but we still have to give it value."

West Ham will hope to get back to winning ways on the weekend, but face a stern test in Man United on Sunday 4th February, who scored a late winner to beat Wolves 4-3 on Thursday. Bournemouth are also back in action on Sunday, as they host Fulham at 14:00 GMT.