Aston Villa have held a long-term interest in Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old was always going to find it difficult to displace Rodri in the City side, but he may have expected slightly more game time than he's received.

Transfer news - Kalvin Phillips

Phillips signed for Man City at the beginning of the season from Leeds United, for a fee of £45m, according to the BBC.

It's been a difficult campaign for Phillips, with his game time extremely limited at the Etihad Stadium.

The England international has played just 71 minutes in the Premier League, according to FBref, and hasn't even started a game in the top-flight this term.

The Yorkshire-born midfielder has gone from being a hero and a key player at Leeds, to barely even playing a rotational role at City.

A report from Football Insider has claimed that Aston Villa are now considering a move for Phillips, with the Manchester club willing to offload him for a fee of £45m.

Pep Guardiola always likes to have multiple high-level players in each position, but Phillips could be growing increasingly frustrated at barely even being given an opportunity from the bench.

What has O'Rourke said about Phillips?

O'Rourke has suggested that he doesn't expect Aston Villa's interest in Phillips to have gone away, after trying to sign him whilst at Leeds.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "If Phillips becomes available, I'm sure there will be a number of clubs who will be ready to sign the England international. Aston Villa have held a long-term interest in Phillips.

"I think they're the ones who first moved for the Leeds midfielder a couple of years ago, but he decided to stay at Leeds. I'm sure that interest hasn't gone away."

Should Phillips leave Man City?

Realistically, yes.

71 minutes of Premier League football in one season is only going to halt his development, and if a club like Villa are showing an interest, it could be a really good move for him.

Villa are currently in the top-half after going on a sensational run of form under Unai Emery and could finish in the European places.

The Midlands club are likely to be able to offer him a regular starting spot, whilst also potentially featuring in a European competition next season.

Phillips may have been attracted to City due to playing in the Champions League, but again, he's yet to start in this competition, according to Sofascore.