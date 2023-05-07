Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips 'won't be ready to throw in the towel' at the Etihad Stadium, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Leeds-born star has struggled to make an impact since his move to City, but there's no doubting he's got the talent to perform at the highest level.

Manchester City news - Kalvin Phillips

Phillips, who is earning £160k-a-week at Man City, signed for the club from Leeds United last summer for a fee of £42m initially, according to Sky Sports.

The England international is yet to start a Premier League game this season, so the move might not have gone how he would have expected when he signed on the dotted line.

City boss Pep Guardiola criticised Phillips for returning to City 'overweight' after the World Cup.

He said: "He's not injured. He arrived overweight. I don't know [why]. He didn't arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play."

Guardiola's side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by relegation-threatened Southampton back in January, which led to some heavy criticism from Jamie Redknapp for Phillips in particular, saying: "At the moment he’s miles off it."

There's no doubt clubs will be lining up if he does become available, but O'Rourke has claimed that Phillips will want to prove himself.

What has O'Rourke said about Phillips?

O'Rourke has suggested that Phillips won't be throwing in the towel at the Etihad just yet.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm sure Phillips won't be ready to throw in the towel just yet at Man City either. He will want to try and prove himself that he can break into Pep Guardiola's side.

"With Ilkay Gundogan possibly leaving in the summer, I'm sure they won't want to lose too many midfielders in pre-season otherwise they'll have to be busy in the transfer market to potentially replace them."

Where could Phillips end up if he does leave?

The Daily Star have suggested that Liverpool are considering a move for Phillips as an alternative to Jude Bellingham, as they plan a rebuild in midfield at the end of the season.

Elsewhere, the Telegraph have claimed that Newcastle United could make a move for Phillips in the summer transfer window.

Football Insider also report that Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on Phillips, so there's no doubt a Premier League move could be on the cards if City look to offload the English midfielder.