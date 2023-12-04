Highlights Newcastle United are in need of a new midfielder during the January transfer window to address their shortage in the middle of the park.

Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City could be a potential target for Newcastle, as he has struggled for game time and wants to secure his place in England's squad for Euro 2024.

Newcastle could consider a loan move for Phillips, but Eddie Howe also has other targets in mind as we head towards the winter.

Newcastle United could be in the market for a new midfielder during the January transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on their chances of bringing Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips to the club.

Phillips has struggled for game time since his move to Man City and he could be looking to depart in the winter if he wants a chance of securing his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad. If Pep Guardiola makes the former Leeds United man available for transfer, you'd imagine a host of clubs will be considering a move.

The 28-year-old signed for the Manchester club for a fee of £45m from Leeds in July 2022, but he's failed to cement his place in Guardiola's side. The English midfielder is competing with Rodri for a place in the starting XI, so it was always going to be difficult to displace him in the team.

A midfielder could be a priority for Newcastle

Injury troubles at St James' Park has made things incredibly difficult for Eddie Howe this season, but they are particularly short in the middle of the park. Sandro Tonali was recently banned from competitive football for ten months for breaching betting regulations, despite only signing on the dotted line in the North East during the summer transfer window.

The Italian international will be able to return to action ahead of the next campaign, so signing a permanent replacement might not make a lot of financial sense for the Magpies. As a result, a loan move could be the ideal situation, solving their midfield crisis until the end of the season. As per Football Insider, signing a midfielder will be a priority for Newcastle as we head towards the winter window.

According to the Mirror, Newcastle are among the sides who are plotting a move to sign Manchester City's Phillips when the January window opens for business. Considering his lack of minutes, you'd imagine Guardiola will allow the former Leeds man to depart if they receive a reasonable offer. Whether they would be keen on allowing to leave on loan remains to be seen, but we could see Phillips push for a transfer with Euro 2024 just around the corner.

Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Phillips has a strong chance of leaving in January, with Newcastle and West Ham United two of the clubs tracking him. Despite Rodri missing games through suspension, Phillips is yet to start in the Premier League this term, playing just 93 minutes since the campaign got underway.

Jacobs has suggested that Phillips moving to Newcastle could suit all parties, with the player wanting game time ahead of Euro 2024, the Magpies needing a midfielder, and Man City being open to offers. The journalist adds that this is a deal that is one to watch, but has also hinted that a move for Manchester United's Scott McTominay could be a little less likely. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Then there's Kalvin Phillips, that could be a deal that benefits all parties. He wants game time ahead of Euro 2024. Manchester City would be open to offers. So a loan for Phillips between now and the end of the season potentially with an option to buy would make a lot of sense for Phillips, for Manchester City, and for Newcastle. So that could still be one potentially to watch. And the other midfielder that Newcastle have historically looked at, Scott McTominay, is probably significantly less attainable now than had Newcastle moved either last January or over the summer. Newcastle have had McTominay on their radar for basically a year and they chose not to move because the timing wasn't right, and nor was the price."

Howe could also target a striker

Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have both endured injury troubles this season, so Howe and his recruitment team could look to bring in a striker. According to reports in France, Newcastle are among the clubs keen on signing Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy, who has been scoring freely in the Bundesliga this season.

Journalist Dean Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike is also on Newcastle's shortlist as we head towards the January window. Although when Wilson and Isak are fit, it might not seem like Newcastle are in desperate need of another striker, the latter has played on the wing at times during his time at St James' Park.