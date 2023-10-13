Highlights Kalvin Phillips could be looking for a way out of Manchester City due to his lack of game time and competition in midfield.

Newcastle United, along with other Premier League clubs, are monitoring Phillips' situation and could offer him the stability and European aspirations he desires.

Phillips would provide defensive solidity to Newcastle's midfield and would be a valuable addition to their squad, especially considering the hectic fixture schedule.

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, and journalist Ben Jacobs has explained to GIVEMESPORT how the England international would feel about a move to St James' Park.

The former Leeds United man has struggled for game time since moving to the Etihad Stadium.

Transfer news - Latest

Phillips, who signed for City for a fee of £45m last summer from Leeds, per Sky Sports, could be looking for a way out in the near future, considering he can't break into Pep Guardiola's starting XI, even with Rodri recently suspended. Against Arsenal in their recent Premier League fixture, Guardiola opted to play Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovacic, and Bernardo Silva in midfield, with Phillips failing to even come off the bench.

Clubs in England will undoubtedly be looking to take advantage of Phillips' situation, considering the performances he produced for Leeds before moving to Manchester. Newcastle are reportedly one of the clubs to be monitoring the situation of Phillips ahead of the January transfer window, with the 27-year-old potentially available for departure. Everton are also said to be keen on the midfielder, but they may struggle to compete with Newcastle due to the difference in their situations.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that both Phillips and Man City are concerned about his lack of game time at the club. Jones adds that the fact the Manchester club have lost both games without Rodri shows they can't really live without him, so Phillips is unlikely to break into the side anytime soon.

With an international tournament coming next summer, Phillips has a big decision to make in January. Although Gareth Southgate has often stuck by players he trusts, despite them not playing regularly at club level, Phillips has some tough competition in the midfield with James Maddison, Declan Rice, and Jude Bellingham performing exceptionally.

Jacobs has suggested that Phillips will be looking for a stable Premier League club who are competing for European places if he were to depart. The journalist adds that whilst Newcastle can, of course, offer that, it's certainly not a guarantee that Phillips will decide to leave as he still believes he will get a chance at the Etihad Stadium. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Newcastle, potentially West Ham, and potentially Villa, have all got one thing in common, which is they are top half Premier League teams with that potential for Europe. And I think that's the sort of club, a stable Premier League club in Europe, or with a very good chance of getting Europe, that I'm told, anyway, Phillips is looking for if he's to leave Manchester City, and it is still an if. I think if the right offer comes in for Man City, a bit like Manchester United and Harry Maguire, they'd say thank you very much, but it also depends on the player. And in the same way that Maguire never ended up agreeing terms with West Ham, Phillips has always pushed back about any kind of rush exit from Manchester City as well because he still thinks that at some point, his time and his minutes will come."

Is the £45m star an upgrade on Sandro Tonali?

Tonali has struggled to find consistency since his move to St James' Park, which is completely understandable considering his age and the fact that he's having to adapt to a new country and the Premier League. Although Phillips has endured difficulties at Man City, it was always going to be a tough ask for him to displace Rodri in Guardiola's team.

Read More: Sandro Tonali Will Benefit From Surprise Decision At St James' Park

Sandro Tonali and Kalvin Phillips - Premier League Stats Tonali Phillips Appearances 7 64 Goals 1 1 Pass Completion 85.5% 82.9% Key Passes (Per 90) 1.52 0.96 Tackles and Interceptions (Per 90) 1.74 4.31 All statistics via FBref

Phillips will undoubtedly offer more defensive solidity in front of the Newcastle back four if he was to sign on the dotted line in the North East. Whether Phillips is a better option than Tonali in the Magpies' midfield is a debate to be had, but with the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing in the Champions League, Howe will need a deeper squad, and adding another body in the middle of the park certainly wouldn't hurt.