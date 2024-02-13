Highlights Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been criticised by Chris Sutton for being "overweight" at training after the 2022 World Cup.

Phillips hopes to regain fitness and form whilst on loan at West Ham United ahead of EURO 2024 this summer.

The 28-year-old's future at Manchester City is uncertain and he could look for a permanent move away from the Etihad Stadium during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been criticised by pundit Chris Sutton after the on-loan West Ham United man revealed that he had been accused of being ‘overweight’ upon returning to City training following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, by Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola.

The City outcast joined the Irons on loan during the 2024 winter transfer window until the end of the 2023/24 season, having struggled to secure a regular place in the starting lineup at the Etihad Stadium.

Phillips will look at the move to the London Stadium as an opportunity to regain his fitness and form ahead of EURO 2024, where he hopes to play a significant role in Gareth Southgate’s side. However, the ex-Leeds United star hasn’t got off to the best of starts for David Moyes’ side and hopes to turn the tide around in the capital swiftly.

Sutton critical of Phillips’ ‘unforgivable’ return to Man City training

The pundit has slammed the midfielder for being ‘unprofessional’

Following the 2022 World Cup, Phillips was looking to establish himself in Guardiola’s midfield at Manchester City after failing to tear up any trees following his £45m switch to the Etihad Stadium from Leeds earlier that year. The midfielder played in just 40 minutes of action across England’s campaign in Qatar. The Three Lions reached the quarter-finals before succumbing 2-1 to eventual runners-up France.

Speaking to The Sun on 10th February, Phillips admitted that Guardiola had shattered his confidence, criticising him for being overweight upon his return from Qatar. The 28-year-old suggested that whilst the Catalonian head coach was right to raise concerns about his weight and fitness, he felt there were better ways of going about the matter. However, Sutton has slammed Phillips for his unprofessional attitude when speaking on the latest episode of the It’s All Kicking Off podcast (via MailOnline):

“I think it's unprofessional for him to be overweight; it's as simple as that. And I do get what he says about the public nature of it, but that's just Pep Guardiola being totally frustrated. “He spent a fair few quid on Kalvin Phillips, and that's him coming out and just showing his disappointment about a player who's been unprofessional. So, whether he should have done that publicly or not, you know, that's up for debate.”

Kalvin Phillips - stats compared to midfielders in Europe's big five leagues & UCL/UEL Statistic Per 90 Percentile Shots total 1.78 87 Passes attempted 79.89 96 Pass completion rate 90.8% 97 Clearances 1.37 61 Aerial duels won 1.78 85 All stats according to FBref, correct as of 13-02-24

Phillips’ future with EURO 2024 on the horizon

The midfielder could leave Man City permanently in the summer

Phillips has joined West Ham on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season, leaving his long-term future in the air. The midfielder hasn’t had the best start at the London Stadium, with the Irons losing their last three games, including a 6-0 home defeat at the hands of Arsenal on 11th February.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT (5th February) that Phillips will find it difficult in his ‘early days’ at West Ham. After recent comments about Guardiola, it’s unlikely that the 31-cap England international intends to stick around at Manchester City beyond the summer and could be looking for a new club before or after EURO 2024 concludes.