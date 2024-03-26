Highlights Crystal Palace could offer Phillips a starting position in the Premier League, enhancing his England squad chances.

What lies ahead for Kalvin Phillips in his footballing career remains heavily in the balance. During his time at Manchester City, the Englishman was a fringe player as he found dislodging the likes of Rodri from their starting berth difficult.

As opportunities at the Etihad Stadium failed to come to fruition, the former Leeds United ace opted to join West Ham United on a temporary basis in hopes of catching the eye of Gareth Southgate and his entourage ahead of Euro 2024.

A string of subpar performances for the east Londoners have ensued, however, and his chances of earning a spot on the plane to Germany this summer are now scarce. The past few years have been tumultuous for the 31-cap England international and, at 28 years old, will be looking for a club to call home before he dwindles out of his pomp.

Recently, sources told GIVEMESPORT that he could go full circle after his loan stint in the capital, hinting at a ‘sensational return’ to boyhood Leeds United. With speculation mounting over the Englishman’s future, GIVEMESPORT have identified five potential clubs that he could ply his trade for following his six-month loan at West Ham.



Kalvin Phillips - Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Leeds United 234 14 13 55/4 Manchester City 31 1 0 3/0 West Ham United 8 0 0 1/1 England 31 1 2 6/0

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Staying in the Premier League could enhance Phillips' chances of securing a place in Southgate's England squad for upcoming tournaments – and Crystal Palace could offer the 28-year-old a starting position in the engine room right under the nose of the England chiefs.

Under new boss Oliver Glasner, the Selhurst Park outfit are looking much more assured, and adding Phillips to the mix could further bolster their chances of retaining their top flight status. As reported by Sky Sports, Palace had initiated contact with the relevant representatives in January in pursuit of his signature; however, whether the midfielder himself would be willing to join a club residing in the bottom half of the division remains unknown.



Juventus

Serie A

A move overseas was also on the cards for Phillips before he switched Manchester for London in January, with Juventus one of the parties who were interested in his services. Should the Old Lady still hold genuine interest, a switch could provide Phillips with Champions League football, a competition in which he is eager to participate in.

Whether the Leeds-born ace would be guaranteed a starting spot is an issue that could arise, however, with the likes of Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot and Fabio Miretti typically controlling the middle of the park. Reports also did suggest that manager Max Allegri ‘voted against’ a deal for Phillips when Juventus' interest first came to light.



West Ham United

Premier League

Despite all the speculation that Phillips may have a new home at the end of his current West Ham loan, there remains the possibility that he could stay as part of David Moyes’ plans for the next campaign. He has featured in eight games across all competitions, though that does equate to just 283 minutes of action.



West Ham are not obliged to make the deal permanent, and considering he earns a lofty £150,000-per-week, he may not be given the opportunity to extend his stay at West Ham beyond the current term. As such, Moyes has an important decision to make regarding Phillip’s future, as the midfield technician continues to find the task of replacing one of Tomas Soucek or Edson Alvarez onerous.



GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In terms of Leeds-born players, Kalvin Phillips is the club's fourth-highest competitive appearance holder with 234.

Newcastle United

Premier League

Before a move to West Ham materialised, Newcastle United were mooted as Phillips' next destination, though they spent too long dwelling over the intricacies of the deal. Alongside the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Miley, permitting neither are sold, Phillips could contribute to forming a solid midfield at the club for the coming years.

A switch to St. James’ Park would also ensure Phillips’ Premier League experience does not go to waste – and thanks to Newcastle’s financial position, he could be the star of the new era, possibly without Eddie Howe at the helm. The Tyneside club may be forced into selling one of their biggest stars this summer and, thanks to his experience at the top level, Phillips could make him a prime candidate to come through the door.



Leeds United

Championship

Last but not least, there is Leeds. Having graduated from the club’s academy, the affinity between Phillips and the Yorkshire-based side is likely to have remained strong, and they have always been in contention to secure his services. But where he makes the move back to Elland Road could all boil down to the financial constraints, particularly in the case of his weekly wage.



The midfielder would need to make a significant pay cut for Daniel Farke to get the cheque book out. Even then, it may all depend on whether Leeds gain promotion back to England’s top tier in order to make the transfer a financially viable one for them. Having made 234 appearances for The Whites between 2015 and 2022, the club's fanbase would welcome him back with open arms.

