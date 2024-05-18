Highlights Kalvin Phillips could receive a Premier League winners' medal despite only making four appearances for Manchester City this season.

Premier League rules typically require players to make five appearances for a winners' medal, potentially leaving City with limited medals to distribute.

Phillips may still receive a medal if City win the league, as players like Scott Carson have collected a medal before despite limited game time.

West Ham United loanee Kalvin Phillips could pocket a Premier League winners’ medal after his current side’s meeting with Manchester City in the final game of the season, despite making only four appearances for the latter this campaign.

The Englishman, before heading to east London on loan in the January transfer window, made a mere handful of cameos under Pep Guardiola’s watchful eye – hence the mid-season move. For reference, all of his Manchester-based appearances came off the bench.

The rules and regulations, set by Premier League chiefs, suggest that players have to make five appearances in order to be in line for a winners’ medal and the champions are given a total of 40 commemorative medals – all made of silver – to hand out.

Champions of the top flight are able to lobby the Premier League Board for more medals – and if City win, and they do ask for more medals, even Chelsea’s Cole Palmer could be awarded an honour for his 10-minute cameo against Burnley in August before jetting off to Stamford Bridge.

Kalvin Phillips’ Awkward Situation

Could be given a medal despite losing on Sunday

For Manchester City, in the event they beat the Hammers and they win their unprecedented fourth consecutive title, they have 29 players who have featured in five or more games, while they also hand one out to veteran ‘keeper Scott Carson, leaving 11 up for grabs for City players and fans alike.

Guardiola will – no doubt – take one to add to his personal collection, leaving a total of 10 to divide between the remaining squad members plus staff – but will Phillips, set to return to the Etihad Stadium in the summer, get one despite not meeting the five-game quota?

The former Leeds United hero could find himself in a sticky situation following his game against his parent club. Should Guardiola and Co win, he could leave celebrating a title win and a medal (despite wearing West Ham colours) or he could get snubbed and leave empty-handed, having not made the cut.

Having already collected a winners’ medal for his, albeit minor, contribution to City’s title triumph last term, Phillips, considered one of the most disappointing Premier League players this season, would certainly not turn down another, despite doing it in front of his current colleagues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kalvin Phillips played just 31 games for Manchester City before his loan switch, scoring one goal and notching zero assists.

Phillips’ Nightmare Stint with West Ham

Just 319 minutes under his belt

After becoming an eternal bench warmer in the east of Manchester, the writing was finally on the wall for the 31-cap England international. A change of scenery was needed and the opportunity to join the 2022/23 Europa Conference League winners on a temporary basis was too good to turn down.

Though, it hasn’t exactly gone swimmingly for the 28-year-old, with reports in April suggesting that he would ‘consider’ a sensational return to boyhood club Leeds. The one-time Champions League winner has featured in a paltry 10 outings (319 minutes) since his switch in January.

Phillips vs Soucek vs E. Alvarez - 23/24 Premier League Stats Metric Phillips Soucek Alvarez Appearances 3(5) 33(3) 28(2) Tackles per game 1.4 1.4 2.7 Interceptions per game 0.5 1 1.4 Fouls per game 1.8 1 1 Pass success rate (%) 80 76 86.1 Overall rating 5.89 6.90 6.79

Having not added a goal nor an assist to his tally, the defensive midfielder has doubtlessly flattered to deceive. He received his marching orders in his fourth Premier League outing for the capital club and has been on the winning side of a league match just once since his arrival.

In West Ham’s Europa League campaign, too, Phillips managed to chalk up just 13 minutes of action across two meetings with Frieburg – and he was omitted entirely from the squad to face Bayer Leverkusen, showcasing how quickly his reputation and stock has plummeted.