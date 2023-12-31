Highlights Everton are interested in signing Kalvin Phillips, but the timing for the deal doesn't feel amazing, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Phillips wants consistent playing opportunities to help cement a spot in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Everton's financial situation means they are unlikely to make a host of new additions in the winter window.

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, and journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict on a potential deal to GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that he could be a good fit under Sean Dyche, but the timing doesn't feel amazing.

The Toffees could be looking to bolster their midfield options when the winter window opens for business, especially with Idrissa Gueye jetting off to the African Cup of Nations over the next few weeks. The Merseyside outfit are short of numbers in the middle of the park, but their financial situation means we're unlikely to see a host of new additions.

Phillips is one player being linked with a move to Goodison Park, but he's also attracting interest from sides competing in the top half of the Premier League. It could be a difficult race for the Toffees to win, but Dyche is likely to be able to offer him regular minutes.

Everton keen on Phillips

Phillips is prepared to depart from Manchester City during the January transfer window, as he aims for consistent playing opportunities and a spot in the England squad for Euro 2024. The former Leeds United midfielder has struggled for game time since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, and it's understood that he will leave the club in the winter window.

Kalvin Phillips' season-by-season Premier League record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2020/21 29 1 2 10 0 2021/22 20 0 1 4 0 2022/23 12 0 0 1 0 2023/24 4 0 0 0 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 27/12/2023

The Toffees previously enquired about securing a loan arrangement for Phillips during the summer, but City were hesitant to release him without a hefty loan fee. The Manchester club demanded a £7.5m loan in addition to covering his weekly wages of £130,000. As per The Telegraph, Newcastle United are confident they can win the race to sign Phillips, but Everton also remain interested in securing his signature.

Opting for a loan to Everton could be a smart move for Phillips, with the Toffees offering him the opportunity for regular minutes as we head towards an international tournament next summer. The England star needs to guarantee he gets his next move right after allowing his career to stagnate at Man City, so it's certainly no guarantee that the biggest or best team wins the race for Phillips.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Phillips wants to stay in the Premier League when he leaves the Manchester outfit. Serie A side Juventus are said to be one of the clubs considering a move.

Paul Brown - Phillips would be ideal for Dyche

Brown has suggested that Phillips would be a good fit at Everton and he's a better player than any of their current options in the middle of the park. The journalist adds that the timing doesn't feel amazing if the Toffees have a genuine chance of signing Phillips, considering Dyche is finally starting to find a formula in midfield that works. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Yeah, I've always kind of said that I'd love to see Kalvin Phillips play at Everton. I think he would have been ideal for the club and fit right in with the way they are trying to play. To do it now seems, if it genuinely is a possibility, the timing doesn't feel amazing, because I think Sean Dyche is slowly starting to get that midfield sorted. He's slowly starting to find the right balance there already. Phillips clearly is a better player individually than any of the three or four that Everton can use in that engine room."

Everton fans shouldn't expect too many signings

Currently facing financial challenges, Everton are in the middle of a takeover by 777 Partners, an American-based investment group. Despite a deal being agreed upon earlier this year to acquire Farhad Moshiri's shares, the official completion of the takeover is pending, though it recently moved closer following approval from the Financial Conduct Authority last week.

Earlier this week, Director of Football Kevin Thelwell communicated with the supporters in the matchday programme before their game against Manchester City, outlining the club's plans for the upcoming January transfer window. Thelwell acknowledged that it is expected to be a subdued window in terms of incomings.