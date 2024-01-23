Highlights Kalvin Phillips is set to join West Ham United on loan from Manchester City. There is an option to buy clause which will be active from June.

Phillips has struggled for game time at City, and has been limited to just 31 appearances.

His medical is set to take place on Wednesday, with an official announcement expected soon.

West Ham United have secured the services of Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips on a loan deal, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, and an option to buy has been included in the half-a-season-long contract.

Since the Leeds United icon moved to the Etihad Stadium in a deal worth £45 million 18 months ago, he has, understandably, struggled to dislodge Rodri from his starting berth, and has been restricted to just 31 appearances. Those games have often been from the bench, which further highlights his place in Pep Guardiola’s pecking order.

David Moyes’ West Ham are the ones to secure his signature this January and Romano has confirmed that the deal will include an option to buy clause when his loan stint in east London expires in the summer. His medical is booked for Wednesday 24th January – so it will not be long until the club officially announce the signing, albeit temporarily, of the former Leeds ace.

Personal terms between the midfielder and the capital club are not expected to be a problem, per The Athletic's David Orstein, with West Ham willing to cover the entirety of Phillips’ salary, which is reported to be £150,000 a week. The report suggests that Phillips is currently en route back to England after City's warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi but will put pen to paper as soon as possible.

Phillips' lack of game time at City

This season alone, Philips has been limited to a mere 318 minutes of action across all competitions - and for a player looking to impress Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024, a mid-season loan move is the most suitable decision for all parties involved. It's evident that his time on the blue side of Manchester has not gone swimmingly, though Hammers boss Moyes will be looking to offer him a new lease of life.

The Yorkshireman was an ever-reliable figure in the heart of Leeds' midfield, accruing 234 appearances after graduating from the Elland Road academy. Phillips' consistency piqued the interest of an array of would-be buyers, but it was Guardiola who won the race. That said, the Spanish tactician has not given the 31-cap England international much of a platform to shine on.

According to The Athletic, City were exploring the idea of letting Phillips leave on loan in the summer window, but he insisted on staying and fighting for his place in the heart of the Premier League powerhouse's midfield. That said, time on the turf has been few and far between and, given that both Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes arrived from Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively, in the summer, an increase in minutes was never likely.

As alluded to, Southgate will be fine-tuning his squad ahead of the upcoming Euros and ensuring more game time is added to his CV in the lead up to the summer is a wise move from Phillips - but where exactly will he fit into Moyes' plans?

Kalvin Phillips - Leeds and Man City Stats Club Leeds Man City Cost Academy graduate €49m (£45m) Appearances 234 31 Cost per appearance N/A €1.58m (£1.45m) Goals 14 1 Assists 13 0 Statistics per Transfermarkt - (correct as of 23/01/24)

Where Phillips will fit in at West Ham

Moyes' side have a packed midfield already

Now comes the conundrum of where Phillips fits into the West Ham system. Of course, Declan Rice vacated a spot in the middle of the park in the summer after joining title-challenging Arsenal, but West Ham themselves were keen to use the money from his sale to bolster their midfield ranks.

As such, the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Álvarez and even Mohamed Kudus - who can also play in midfield - arrived in east London in a window where Moyes and his entourage parted ways with just shy of £120 million, per Transfermarkt. When all fit and raring to go, Moyes typically opts for a two-man partnership of Álvarez and Tomáš Souček at the base of midfield, while Ward-Prowse plays more advanced in the No.10 position, though the latter duo are interchangable.

Phillips has typically been utilised in a deeper midfield role for Leeds, Manchester City and England, which poses the question: will it be Souček or Álvarez that will be replaced? Alternatively, will Phillips be used as an impact substitute, who will be used sporadically? Time will tell, but Phillips will be keen to get as many minutes under his belt as possible with an all-important continental competition with England on the horizon.