Damning footage has emerged of Kalvin Phillips reacting with anger after being abused by West Ham United fans after the 4-3 defeat at Newcastle United.

The England international had come on off the bench for Michail Antonio in the 69th minute with the Hammers leading 3-1. Up to that point in the game Mohammed Kudus had been the star of the show, grabbing a goal and an assist – with Antonio and Jarrod Bowen getting on the score sheet too.

But with Phillips on the pitch, David Moyes' men suffered a complete collapse. Just five minutes after his introduction, the substitute gave away a penalty. Alexander Isak netted it – his second of the day after opening the scoring from 12 yards – and by the 83rd minute the Magpies side were level. Harvey Barnes grabbed that equaliser and then struck again in the 90th minute to complete the turnaround.

With West Ham losing 4-3, their fans were unsurprisingly furious at full-time. Some of those angered gathered by the team bus after the match and hurled abuse at Phillips, calling him "useless", as he got on the vehicle. Evidently unhappy with their comments, the man on loan from Manchester City silently gave an X-rated response – as you can see in the footage below.

Phillips' Dreadful Loan at West Ham

Woeful stats vs Newcastle emerge

It's been a tough time for Phillips since arriving at West Ham on loan, as he's been on the field for just one Premier League win under Moyes – losing four times, and drawing twice (having started just two matches) He was supposed to use this time to boost his chances of playing for England at Euro 2024, but if anything he's only placed himself further from contention.

Kalvin Phillips at West Ham in the Premier League Appearances 7 Starts 2 Wins 1 Defeats 4 Goals 0 Assists 0 Penalties conceded 1 Errors leading to goals 1

His worst display yet, however, was undoubtedly against Newcastle. His SofaScore match rating was 5.6 and in his 21-minute cameo, the midfielder managed just 21 touches, completed only 4/9 passes (44%), failed with his singular long ball attempt, and gave away possession six times.

Off the ball, he wasn't much help either. Phillips won two out of four attempted ground duels, zero aerial duels, gave away one free-kick, was dribbled past once and conceded a penalty.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phillips has the lowest WhoScored rating (5.82) of anyone to play for West Ham United this season.

"Obviously, it didn’t work"

Phillips earned a move to Manchester City after shining for Leeds United but wasn't able to flourish at the Etihad and his poor form has continued now playing in the capital. Phil Hay covered the Whites for The Athletic and was shocked to see the England international react as he did following the game on Saturday. The journalist took to social media to write:

"Having seen how happy Phillips was in himself at Leeds, this is quite hard to watch."

West Ham boss Moyes also spoke about his loanee's display and didn't really attempt to sugarcoat it. Speaking to the press, he said: "I thought an extra midfield player would give us more control in the middle of the pitch. Obviously, it didn’t work."

He refused, however, to single out Phillips for any further criticism, adding: "I’m not going to say anything about any player. I wouldn’t do that, it would be wrong."

All stats via WhoScored, Transfermarkt and SofaScore (as of 31/03/24).