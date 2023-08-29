Liverpool are now ‘really interested’ in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook explains one factor which could influence a deal, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Despite bring in three so far, signing an additional midfielder could be a priority before the window slams shut on Friday.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

It’s been a busy transfer window for the Reds this summer, mainly focused on a host of incomings and outgoings in the middle of the park. Five senior midfielders have departed already, with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner all heading through the exit door. Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Wataru Endo have signed on the dotted line at Anfield, but again, it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team seek further additions.

Manchester City midfielder Phillips has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, with talkSPORT reporting that the Merseyside club are considering a move for the former Leeds man. The England international has struggled for game time since his move to the Etihad Stadium last summer, starting just twice in the Premier League, as per FBref. With Matheus Nunes potentially one his way to Pep Guardiola’s side, Phillips could see his game time limited once again, giving Liverpool the opportunity to pounce.

Now, talkSPORT reporter Crook has provided an update on their pursuit of Phillips.

What has Crook said about Liverpool and Phillips?

Crook has suggested that Klopp is really interested in securing the signature of Phillips before the deadline on Friday. The reporter adds that Man City could allow Phillips to leave on loan over the next few days, depending on whether they secure a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Nunes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, Kalvin Phillips is a name that has been mentioned to me in the last couple of weeks as someone that Klopp is really interested in. It might be possibly that Manchester City would let them go on loan. I guess that might depend on if City can get the Matheus Nunes deal over the line. Ryan Gravenberch as well, I think the interest is genuine. They probably are still one midfielder light. I think that's the priority."

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Liverpool?

Outside of midfield signings, it could be a quiet end to the window for Klopp and his recruitment team. Of course, any last-minute, surprise outgoings could influence their business in any position, particularly if Mohamed Salah was to leave. According to The Athletic, Liverpool have maintained that the Egyptian forward is not for sale amid interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that he believes the Reds will be pushing to sign a midfielder before the deadline. Sheth adds that after pushing to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia earlier in the month, it’s clear that they have the funds to try and bring in a top-end player in the middle of the park.