Newcastle United are looking at signing Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips in the January transfer window, and transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that the England regular is ‘very keen’ on the move to Tyneside.

With summer signing Sandro Tonali currently serving a 10-month ban for breaching Italian gambling regulations, Eddie Howe’s midfield is looking rather threadbare, especially with the mountain of injuries they boast at the time of writing.

The Magpies have struggled to emulate their terrific form of 2022/23, in which secured them a return to Europe’s top table, the Champions League, after a two-decade hiatus. Signing a central midfielder, however, could flip their fate on its head.

Newcastle keen on sealing Phillips deal in January

Since Phillips' arrival at the Eithad Stadium for £45 million, per BBC Sport, he has managed to play just 29 games across all competitions, totting up zero goal involvements in that time. Previously as Leeds United, the now-28-year-old was the beating heart of their side, though this was obviously never going to be the case in a star-studded Manchester City side, led by the imperious Pep Guardiola.

Instead, the Yorkshireman has been tasked with dislodging Rodri as the fulcrum of their success. When afforded the opportunity to impress, Phillips has been unable to stamp his authority on the engine room and, as a result, has lacked senior minutes - something that Guardiola recently came out and apologised for.

Gareth Southgate has continued to dismiss his lack of game time on the domestic front, but that may not be the case with Euro 2024 around the corner. As such, the 31-cap international could switch sides in January in the hopes of booking a spot on the plane for next summer's tournament.

TEAMtalk have reported that Newcastle have opened talks with City over a potential January loan switch, though they will have to fend off the likes of Serie A giants Juventus for his signature. Recently, however, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that playing under Howe's watch in the Premier League is the midfielder's 'top choice' amid clamour for his signature.

Dean Jones on Kalvin Phillips

Jones revealed that, although Newcastle are not the only side in the Premier League that are vying for his signature, Phillips is 'very keen' on the idea of linking up with Howe in Tyneside. The transfer insider listed both Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United as other potential would-be buyers and insisted that Newcastle may not be the optimal place for him to go and ply his trade, especially with a litany of clubs interested.

He did, however, near on rule out a move to Old Trafford, suggesting that he'd be 'very surprised' if the former Leeds ace swapped the blue side for the red side of Manchester either in January and beyond. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said:

“He's got other options open to him [Phillips]. I think he's very keen on the Newcastle idea. But if you have clubs like Tottenham potentially knocking on the door and West Ham, as well, then there's other places that perhaps will be better suited to him. But yeah, I'll be extremely surprised if he ends up at Old Trafford.”

Newcastle set to re-assess goalkeeper plans

Howe's outfit were hit with a hammer blow as it was confirmed that their first choice between the posts, Nick Pope, could be out for up to four months, with the Englishman potentially requiring surgery to sort out the shoulder issue he picked up in their 1-0 win over Manchester United. And even worse, Pope's injury is just the tip of the iceberg for Howe, who is currently facing a damning injury crisis.

Second fiddle Martin Dubravka has, therefore, been called upon for the following league matches against Everton and Tottenham, ones in which they lost 3-0 and 4-1, respectively. Having shipped seven goals across the duo of outings, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are set to configure their January plans around signing a new shot-stopper.

Newcastle United - Injuries and suspensions list (as of 13/12/23) Player Reason Potential return Sandro Tonali Suspended 31/08/24 Nick Pope Shoulder 13/04/24 Jacob Murphy Shoulder 30/01/24 Dan Burn Lower back 13/01/24 Elliot Anderson Lower back 26/12/23 Sven Botman Knee 23/12/23 Joe Willock Calf/Shin/Heel 23/12/23 Harvey Barnes Ankle/Foot 19/12/23 Kieran Trippier Suspended 19/12/23 Javier Manquillo Groin/Hip/Pelvic N/A Matt Targett Thigh N/A All information per PremierInjuries

Former Manchester United star David de Gea, who has recently posted on social media that he is back in training, has been touted with a move back to the Premier League, particularly for Newcastle. According to MailOnline, the Spaniard could move to St James' Park in the impending transfer window on the basis that he takes a pay cut.

De Gea, who played 545 times for the Red Devils, was earning an eye-catching £375,000 per week while between the sticks at Old Trafford but would have to lower financial expectations to align with Newcastle's wage structure. That said, De Gea's free agent status would mean, from a financial standpoint, snaring his services would be optimal.