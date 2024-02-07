Highlights Newcastle's failure to sign Kalvin Phillips in the January transfer window is a big blow for the team's season and their lack of midfield depth.

The Magpies faced difficulties in finding a backup option and did not bring in another midfielder, which could prove detrimental to their European qualification aspirations.

Despite attempts to secure other options like Jacob Ramsey, the club faced financial concerns, making Phillips' absence even more significant.

Newcastle United failed to secure the signature of Kalvin Phillips in the January transfer window, with the midfielder joining West Ham United on loan until the end of the season. Journalist Dean Jones has now discussed the situation with GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that it's a big blow after not bringing in a backup option.

The Magpies are going through a tricky spell this season as they face a difficult fight to qualify for European competitions. Injuries throughout their squad haven't helped their situation, especially in the middle of the park. Adding an extra body in midfield would certainly have been beneficial to Eddie Howe, but they failed to get a deal over the line.

Newcastle strengthened their options in the middle during the summer transfer window, signing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan. However, just a few months after the season had begun, the Italian international was banned from playing football until August 2024 for breaching betting regulations.

Newcastle pushed for Phillips in January

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed in the January transfer window that Newcastle were one of the sides who were interested in securing the signature of Phillips. The English midfielder was struggling for game time at Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola allowing him to depart. However, he eventually signed for David Moyes' West Ham before the window slammed shut on 1st February.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle was one of Phillips' preferred destinations in the winter. However, according to the Telegraph, the Magpies pulled out of a deal due to Man City's demands. The Citizens were reportedly demanding a loan fee in the region of £7m, and Newcastle were worried about breaching financial regulations.

Kalvin Phillips - West Ham United debut Stats Output Minutes played 68 Pass accuracy 83% Errors leading to goal 1 Tackles won percentage 25% Ground duels won 5/10 Match rating 5.7 Statistics via FotMob

Phillips didn't have the best of debuts for the Hammers, making a mistake in the opening few minutes of the game which led to Bournemouth opening the scoring. However, the former Leeds United man will be lacking sharpness after spending most of his time at the Etihad Stadium watching from the bench, so it's likely to take him a bit of time to adapt and get up to speed.

Joelinton recently underwent surgery on a thigh injury which could keep him out until May, worsening Howe's selection problems in midfield. Failing to get a deal over the line for Phillips might be a bit of a regret for the North East outfit, but it's difficult to question their decision if they're treading a fine line when it comes to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Dean Jones - Failed Phillips move a 'big blow'

Jones has suggested that failing to sign Phillips in the January transfer window is a big blow for the Magpies after they also were unable to secure the signature of a backup option. The journalist adds that there wasn't a host of options available on loan who could have had a positive impact on Howe's squad, so he's surprised they didn't go ahead and make a deal happen. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"This is the problem. I've been trying to explore who was the plan B here, who was the backup plan for Newcastle. They missed out on Kalvin Phillips and that was pretty important in terms of their season where they were going to be bolstered up and making sure that they were okay for the second half of the season. Not getting Phillips is quite a big blow because there weren't any other options available at that level on a loan deal. It's still part of the reason I'm surprised they didn't actually just go ahead with it in the end."

Move for Jacob Ramsey a 'non-starter'

A report from The Athletic suggested that Newcastle made an approach to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey in the January transfer window, despite their struggles with financial regulations. Unai Emery's side could be forced to cash in on the youngster to aid their efforts to also continue complying with profit and sustainability rules.

Speaking on Newcastle's potential pursuit of Ramsey, talkSPORT reporter Crook told GIVEMESPORT that sources close to the club have confirmed that this was a 'non-starter'. Crook adds that it could have been a move for Ramsey's 'people' to try and get him a new deal.