England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has endured a torrid loan spell with West Ham United and now, journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that he will consider returning to Leeds United amid uncertainty over his future.

Phillips endured his fair share of difficulties at the Etihad Stadium as he found the task of dislodging Rodri from his starting berth too onerous. A loan to east London beckoned, but it’s not unfair to say that he has been somewhat underwhelming in claret and blue.

The 31-cap England international has racked up 622 minutes of football across all competitions since switching Manchester for London under David Moyes' watchful eye – and his chances of securing a spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad have all but diminished.

Phillips would Need to Take ‘Significant Decrease’ in Pay

Of course, Elland Road bosses would welcome their academy graduate back into the fold at a moment’s notice given his memorable 234 games of service before Manchester City shelled out £42 million for his services back in the summer of 2022 – and according to reports, signing Phillips will rise to the top of their priorities if they achieve promotion.

Given that the 28-year-old pockets a healthy £150,000-per-week, he would need to take a significant pay cut in order to return to his boyhood club. Leeds’ current highest earners, Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford, earn a fraction of Phillip’s respective weekly take home (£70,000) and so taking a pay cut would be on the cards should all parties come to an agreement.

Not only that, but the Yorkshire-based outfit are likely to face stern competition for his signature upon the opening of the summer transfer window. La Liga duo Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were among the possible suitors in January, though, according to The Telegraph, Manchester City's demand of £7million was enough to deter them from lodging a genuine bid.

Phillips’ latest disastrous display against Newcastle United could be the final nail in the coffin in terms of turning his London Stadium loan stint into a permanent deal, though journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers are in the middle of deciding whether there’s value to keeping the Englishman on board past his loan deal.

Jones – Leeds Return Offers Phillips ‘Opportunity’ to Get Back to Being Himself

Jones understands that Phillips, who has won just one West Ham game he has featured in, would be interested in securing a return to Elland Road in order to re-find the form that made him a regular in the England set-up. The journalist revealed that he has an all-important decision to make in the near future and that recapturing his previous form will be at the top of his priority list.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he did concede that Phillips’ wage demands could be a stumbling block in negotiations but referred to Jadon Sancho’s return to Borussia Dortmund to suggest that Leeds could appeal to the out-of-sorts midfielder. Jones said:

“It’s been a worrying decline for Phillips and to go from England Player of the year a few years ago to sticking a finger up to fans while having a bad time on loan at West Ham must be hard to take. It will have been hard for him to digest what happened at Newcastle at the weekend - both on and off the pitch - and obviously, he faces a massive decision over his future when we get to the summer. “The best thing to do in moments of a career when you are really up against it and need to recapture form or confidence or both is to find a club that suits you and knows what you stand for. In that sense, I think it will be the case that Phillips will consider a return to Leeds United as it would be an opportunity to get back to being himself. “Obviously, we will have to see if Leeds make it up and how the financials work around it, but we’ve seen Jadon Sancho seek solace in an old club by going back to Dortmund, and it would make sense that the idea of Phillips going back to Leeds is considered.”

Leeds Eye £25 million Celtic Star Amid Promotion Push

Phillips is not the only name being linked to the Whites this summer amid their hopes of gaining promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Danish midfielder Matt O’Riley, who has been in blistering goalscoring form this season, is on their radar.

Matt O'Riley - 23/24 Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Scottish Premiership 30 12 11 Champions League 6 0 3 SFA Cup 3 0 2 League Cup 1 0 0 Total 40 12 16

The engine room has been described as a major weakness in Daniel Farke’s promotion-chasing outfit and the Celtic star, valued at £25 million, would be available to sign in the summer transfer period, with the Scottish side willing to listen to ‘huge offers’ for the 23-year-old.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, both Brentford and Brighton are also in with a shout of securing his signature this summer and Leeds, who are currently plying their trade in the second tier of English football, will be well aware of the competition they will face.

