Southampton forward Kamaldeen Sulemana will 'definitely' have clubs looking at him this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.The 21-year-old has shown glimpses of what he's capable of this season, but the Saints being relegated may have an impact on his future.

Southampton news - Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sulemana signed for Southampton for a fee of £22m from French club Rennes, according to Sky Sports.The young winger scored his only two goals for the club against Liverpool on the final day of the Premier League campaign.As per FBref, Sulemana started 10 league games for the south coast club, but couldn't do enough to help guide them away from the relegation zone.Sulemana hasn't featured as much as many Saints fans may have hoped, and Ruben Selles, who took charge of the Saints towards the end of the season, has explained the reasoning behind his limited game time.He said: "It’s not easy to bring a player in Ligue 1 that has not been playing many minutes straight into making an impact in the Premier League. He didn’t put all the robust and constant effort we needed because he is like that and needed to learn the Premier League way.”It makes sense, considering Sulemana is still extremely young and inexperienced, so maybe it wasn't the smartest signing for a side battling to stay in the division.

What has Jones said about Sulemana?

Jones has suggested that Sulemana is likely to attract interest in the summer transfer window, and he may not stick around.When asked whether new manager Russell Martin would have liked Sulemana's performance against Liverpool, Jones told GIVEMESPORT : "I think he'd of liked it, but you have to wonder whether there's any possibility of him hanging around. I mean, it's pretty clear that Sulemana has got an edge to him, he's a difference maker."There are definitely going to be clubs looking at this and wondering if there's a possible loan to be done."

What's next for Sulemana?

Considering his age, a season in the Championship playing regularly could be what he needs.However, the Ghanaian joined the club when they were in the Premier League, so playing in the second tier of English football might not be of interest to him.Sulemana might not have shown enough so far for a side to pay enough for Saints to recoup the transfer fee they paid for him, so a loan move or staying at St Mary's seems more likely.