Highlights Kamaru Usman has major doubts over Alex Pereira's versatility as a fighter.

The Brazilian is a two-weight UFC champion after just 13 bouts in the sport.

However, Usman believes his lack of ground skills will eventually lead to him being exposed.

Even though he's only competed in MMA for a relatively minuscule amount of time, Alex Pereira, after just 13 professional bouts is undoubtedly one of the most successful fighters in MMA history. ‘Poatan’ made his move back over to MMA from kickboxing in 2020, and since has claimed both the UFC middleweight and light heavyweight titles.

Despite becoming a huge fan favourite and one of the most feared fighters in the world, former UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, is still not convinced that Pereira has the all-around skillset to justify being called the best pound-for-pound UFC fighter on the planet.

Kamaru Usman Dismisses Alex Pereira Pound-For-Pound Number 1 Talk

Usman believes Pereira needs to show a wider range of skills to be considered the best in the world

There is no current fighter in the UFC who is matching Alex Pereira’s recent run of form. His consistent activity, mixed with his personality and talent inside the Octagon has made ‘Poatan’ one of the most valuable competitors on the UFC roster. Such has been the ease at which he has taken to UFC competition that Pereira has even hinted at making the move up to heavyweight.

Despite his epic resume since joining the promotion in September 2021, there are still a few MMA personalities who are unconvinced by Pereira’ and believe that once he comes up against an elite-level grappler or wrestler, he will struggle dearly. This opinion has been voiced by UFC Hall of Famer, now commentator, Daniel Cormier, but has now been backed by former UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

Speaking on his podcast which is co-hosted by former two-division UFC champion, Henry Cejudo, ‘Pound 4 Pound,’ Usman seemed to be unconvinced about Pereira’s all-round MMA game and even dismissed the recent talk of the Brazilian being the pound-for-pound number one in the sport.

"When we talk pound-for-pound, let's not forget, pound-for-pound is a hypothetical. That means, do you possess the highest level of striking, of wrestling, of kickboxing, of grappling, of jiu-jitsu? That's what that means. Which means if you were put in flyweight or if you were put in welterweight or if you were put in heavyweight, your style would transfer all throughout those divisions, and you will be able to be victorious and still be number one.”

When continuing explaining what it means to be pound-for-pound number one, a moniker which Usman has been close to before, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ went on to say that even though Pereira is knocking everybody he faces out, he isn’t being fully tested by his opponents in every aspect of the sport.

"That's all that means. Yes, you can stand and knock everybody out, guys who aren't moving, guys who aren't shooting on you, guys who aren't testing your grappling. But that doesn't mean you are number one pound for pound. So, don't be upset about that. Don't be butt hurt about it. If anything, show me you're pound-for-pound. Go out there, take the next guy down, get on top, full mount, switch up, armbar on top. That lets me know, 'Oh, s***. Ok."

Pereira's next fight looks to be the toughest of his career as he is seemingly set to face top Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev, who is well-versed in every department of MMA and has the ability to take anybody down and dominate them on the ground as well as phenomenal kickboxing ability. Ankalaev is undoubtedly the more well-rounded fighter. Time will tell if Usman's reservations about Pereira are accurate if the two meet.