Highlights Kamaru Usman has admitted that he was the most nervous fighting Jorge Masvidal, who's fast, powerful, and known for brutal KOs.

Masvidal's viral KOs, especially the one on Ben Askren, were replayed everywhere, which made Usman nervous about switching styles at the last minute.

Usman had no reason to be nervous, though, as he would beat Masvidal not once, but twice.

Kamaru Usman is arguably the most dominant welterweight champion in UFC history and during his title run, he defeated some of modern MMA's best fighters, including the likes of Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, and Tyron Woodley.

In a newly released episode of his podcast 'Pound 4 Pound,' Usman revealed the fighter who made him the most nervous before walking to the Octagon. His answer might surprise you...

Kamara Usman Was Nervous For One Fight

During his run with the UFC welterweight title, many people, including UFC president, Dana White, believed that Kamaru Usman, if not already there, was well on his way to becoming the greatest UFC welterweight champion of all time and arguably one of the best fighters in the history of the sport. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' won the welterweight title from Woodley at UFC 235 in one of the most dominant title fight performances in UFC history, beating the American 50-44 on two scorecards.

Despite having a look of invincibility around him during his title run, Usman has revealed on a newly released episode of his podcast, 'Pound 4 Pound,' that there was one fighter in particular who made him extremely nervous before fighting him.

Usman named Jorge Masvidal, who joined him on this episode of his podcast, as the fighter who made him the most nervous before entering the Octagon.

'Gamebred' was on a winning streak which involved brutal knockouts over Darren Till and Ben Askren before fighting Usman for the title, and the Nigerian has admitted that seeing those knockouts and how brutal they were is what got him so nervous for the bout.

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal

“I say one of the most violent [knockouts] because he was out for almost two or three minutes. I was there. I remember watching like, ‘Oh s**t, he’s still stiff. Not only is he out, but he’s still stiff. Then, all that happens, that was 2019, and then I think maybe a year later, you and I fight. Of course, we get nervous for every fight, but one of the first times it got to me, everything around me got to me because, bro, they were playing your viral knockout. One of the most viral knockouts ever."

In particular, for Usman, it was how often Masvidal's KOs were getting replayed which was what got him so nervous. Usman claimed that on every channel he was watching they were replaying his finishes, and also went on to say that him coming in on six days' notice to fight for the title is another thing which massively contributed to his nervousness. Usman was originally supposed to face Gilbert Burns at UFC 251, but in the midst of the pandemic, Burns tested positive for COVID the week of the fight.

Stylistically, Burns and Masvidal could not be more polar opposites. Burns is one of the best in the world in the jiu-jitsu department and is a very aggressive grappler, whereas Masvidal is a fast and powerful striker and always does his best work on his feet.

“They’re playing that thing every freaking minute on every channel, everywhere, on all the socials everywhere. I’m like, ‘Oh, this guy’s trying to come in on six days' notice’. Now, I’m trying to make the mental switch. ‘Oh, I’m gonna be fighting a different style. He’s (got) fast hands. He’s a good counterpuncher.'"

In the lead-up to the fight, Masvidal was extremely laid back in the interviews he did despite facing the task of cutting around 30lbs of weight in just under a week. When 'Gamebred' started to brutally knock people out, he would call the knockouts 'baptisms.' Usman also admitted that Masvidal's laid-back approach and responses in interviews is another thing which heavily contributed to his nerves going into the fight.

“I’m trying to picture all this, but I’m seeing this every day. They’re asking me in every interview, how are you gonna deal with this? I’m watching your interviews, and you’re (saying ‘I’m gonna baptize this guy’.”

Usman specifically pinpointed the time as he was about to leave the hotel to go to the arena as when the nerves really started to kick in for him, stating: "I would say that was probably one of the most nerve-wracking fights that I had.”

“(Masvidal) f*****g gets to me. I’m like, ‘Oh s**t, is he gonna baptize me? What the f**k is this’? I’m in a hotel, and I’m super nervous for this, especially that moment before you go to the arena for the fight, and I’m in my room just like, ‘Why the f**k am I so nervous right now? Get it together.’"

The nerves which Usman was feeling were pretty warranted as, despite Masvidal being classed as a 'journeyman' by many throughout his career, he found his best form late on in his career, and it was this run, starting in early 2019, which made him an MMA superstar.

Related 10 Baddest Fighters in Combat Sport History (Ranked) Over the years, combat sports fans have witnessed many stars who fall under the 'baddest' category.

The rivalry between Usman and Masvidal is one which many MMA fans will look back on in 10-15 years' time as an underrated one and one which we took for granted. Everything from the clash in styles to the trash talk is what made that feud so good. With the feud between the two at one point looking very sour and seeming like the pair would never be on good terms as long as they are in the sport, it is brilliant to see Usman and Masvidal sitting down speaking about their fighting experiences together, as they are great stories which fight fans should enjoy.