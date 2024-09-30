On Saturday, in the main event of UFC 307, arguably MMA’s biggest star, Alex Pereira, returns to the Octagon to make the third defence of his light heavyweight title in the span of just seven months. ‘Poatan’ was originally rumoured to be booked against Russian top contender, Magomed Ankalaev for this event, however, the UFC opted to go for a potentially more entertaining, fan-friendly fight with Khalil Rountree Jr who despite being ranked No.8 in the 205lb division, is a legitimate threat on the feet towards Pereira.

The Brazilian is a huge betting favourite coming into the fight and is being heavily favoured to be victorious by most MMA fans. However, former UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, has predicted Rountree to “shock the world.”

Khalil Rountree Jr Will “Shock the World” at UFC 307

Kamaru Usman believes Rountree Jr’s Muay Thai could cause problems for Pereira

Despite Khalil Rountree Jr being heavily overlooked coming into his first UFC title fight against Alex Pereira this upcoming weekend, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is actually favouring the No.8 ranked light heavyweight contender and says he will “shock the world” in Salt Lake City.

In a brand new episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast which is hosted by Usman and former two-division UFC champion, Henry Cejudo, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ pinpointed Rountree Jr’s incredible Muay Thai skills as to what will be the difference for him in the fight.

“I’m going to shock everybody here; I think that Khalil Rountree shocks the world. Khalil Rountree is extremely explosive, extremely powerful, his Muay Thai is incredible and when he’s launching them (shots), he’s going to find your face.”

Even though he is a big underdog, Rountree Jr’s striking skills are good enough to get a big KO over any light heavyweight on the planet, even Pereira who is one of the best strikers MMA has ever seen and a kickboxing veteran. Despite Usman picking Rountree Jr to take the belt home, he did voice his concerns over the American’s pace as he often comes out very aggressive and if taken into deep waters, he may struggle to keep it up.

“The problem is his pace, when Khalil lets go, he lets everything go so how is he going to do in rounds three, four and five if the fight somehow gets there, that’s my only concern.”

Kamaru Usman is Not the Only High-Profile Name to Favour Khalil Rountree Jr

Chael Sonnen has also picked Rountree Jr to defeat Pereira

Kamaru Usman is not the only high-profile name in MMA to pick Khalil Rountree Jr to defeat Alex Pereira, former UFC middleweight title contender, Chael Sonnen, has also picked against ‘Poatan’ and claims Rountree Jr will “walk through” him.

Last month, speaking on the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast hosted by Sonnen and UFC legend Daniel Cormier, ‘The American Gangster’ gave arguably his most outlandish fight prediction yet, saying the following:

“First off, let me give you the hot take of the day. Khalil Rountree is going to walk through Pereira. That is the worst match-up I could think of.”