Highlights Despite his loss, Kamaru Usman impressed fans with his resilience and ability to rebound after a tough first round against Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev's potential broken hand may have affected his dominance in the later rounds, contributing to Usman's success in striking and takedown defense.

Usman acknowledges the need to trust himself more and will be back stronger, with the potential for a rematch and a full training camp in the future.

After an exciting night of UFC action, the Nigerian Nightmare Kamaru Usman suffered his third successive loss after moving up from welterweight to middleweight on 10 days' notice to face undefeated Russian fighter Khamzat Chimaev.

Despite losing on Saturday night, Usman has come out of the three-round contest with a lot of credit from worldwide MMA fans, as he gave Chimaev a lot of problems after being overwhelmed in the first round by his opponent's explosive and dominant start.

From then on, Usman was able to make a real competitive fight out of the remainder of the bout, as he was able to gain a lot of success in the striking department and defended Chimaev's takedowns impressively, arguably winning the second round of the fight, and being very competitive in the final round.

Read more: Khamzat Chimaev's inspirational post-fight speech at UFC 294

Chimaev did claim, though, that he may have broken his hand late in the first round, which could have contributed to why he was unable to translate the same level of dominance that he had in the first round into the later rounds of the fight.

Kamaru Usman's dejected post-fight interview

However, regardless of the support shown for Usman post-fight by many, he was understandably shattered with yet another defeat in the UFC during his interview after the bout. When he was questioned about his overall assessment of the fight, he responded by saying: "You know you drop, you drop to raise your thing (guard) once to Leon, it's been a while, you know you go years without losing for a long-long time by all the hard work and you drop two close ones like that, you start to kind of question things and start to doubt yourself a little bit, and you know you almost forget."

Kamaru Usman's losing streak continues

Usman lost twice in a row before last night to Leon Edwards, where he was defeated by a perfectly timed head kick in the last round of their first bout when comfortably winning the fight and beaten on a decision in the rematch.

The Nigerian then continued to say: "You know, if anything that I can say I take away from tonight, it's that I need to trust myself more, trust my coaches, and we'll be back. I mean, you know, I came coming off the couch in 10 days and fighting a young hungry bull like that who's big and strong and, you know, has had a year and a half to really grow into this weight class, and I didn't, and I think you know I didn't trust my shape; I'm a championship fighter, and you can't start slow like that. You know, I say you give me an extra couple of rounds; I think the world knows what that result might be."

One thing for sure, though, is that Usman will be back, as last night was indicative of the level he is capable of competing against, and with a five-round rematch and a full training camp, surely a run-back of this one is on the cards for a future UFC main event.