Highlights Kamaru Usman believes his next fight will be one from a star-studded list, which includes; Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' hasn't fought since losing to Khamzat Chimaev last year.

A win in his next fight could earn him another crack at the welterweight title.

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will go down as one of the best 170lbs stars in the history of the sport once he decides to call it a day.

While he was once a dominant champion in the sport, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has endured a tough run of form recently, losing twice to current king Leon Edwards as well as Khamzat Chimaev.

His last fight in the Octagon came against Chimaev at UFC 294 last October. Despite losing a close decision, Usman showed that he's still capable of performing at the highest level.

At 37, Usman will be looking for one last run at the title before retiring. With the former welterweight king desperate to get back in the cage, the list of potential future opponents will have fans chomping at the bit as 'The Nigerian Nightmare' believes his next contest will take place against one of these fighters.

Related Kamaru Usman Names UFC Fighter That Made Him Most Nervous Pre-Fight Arguably the most dominant UFC welterweight champion of all time, Kamaru Usman, has named the fighter who made him the most nervous before the fight.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

MMA record: 18:0

If Usman is looking for a title fight in the near future, a win over Shavkat Rakhmonov will certainly help his case. The undefeated star has never gone to the judges' scorecards in his professional career and has looked a real force to be reckoned with since joining the promotion back in 2020.

Rakhmonov - currently ranked third in the welterweight rankings - last fought back in December and submitted Stephen Thompson in the second round to keep his unbeaten record intact. With the 29-year-old desperate for a crack at the strap, a fight with Usman would make sense for both men.

Ian Machado Garry

MMA record: 15:0

Another name which was mentioned was Ian Machado Garry. The Irishman is fresh off a victory against Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC 303 back in June. In his clash with the former Bellator star, 'The Future' showed a different side and surprised many by showing off his grappling ability.

With the 26-year-old getting better every time he steps foot in the cage, Garry will now be looking to test himself against the best of the division. A clash with Usman will be the toughest of his career to date, but it is another potential contest that makes sense for both men, seeing where they both are in their respective careers.

Related 5 Potential Opponents For Ian Garry After Victory at UFC 303 Following his win over Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC 303, GIVEMESPORT will go through five fighters who Ian Garry could face next.

Jack Della Maddalena

MMA record: 17-2

Jack Della Maddalena is yet to lose a fight in the UFC since joining the promotion three years ago. Since signing for the organisation, the Aussie native has been a real breath of fresh air for the welterweight division. His entertaining fighting style has seen him climb up the rankings rapidly.

In his last outing against Gilbert Burns, the 27-year-old showed why he deserves to be near the top of the pile. After knocking out the Brazilian, Maddalena looks destined for a life-changing fight next. What better way to test his skills than to take on one of the best in the division? Usman will certainly fancy his chances, but it could be a mouthwatering fight nonetheless.

Belal Muhammad

MMA record: 23-3-1

Belal Muhammad was another name mentioned. 'Remember the Name' is set to fight for the welterweight strap for the first time in his career when he faces Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in Manchester later this month. Currently unbeaten in his last 10 fights, the number two ranked 170lbs star has been on an absolute tear recently and has established himself as one of the top names in the division.

Regardless of the outcome at UFC 304, Muhammad's next potential opponent should arguably be Usman. If he wins the title against Edwards, 'Remember the Name' will for sure be wanting to test himself against one of the greatest of all time. On the flip side, even if he loses, a win over Usman will no doubt earn him another crack at the title in quick fashion.