Harry Kane is 'ready to leave' Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with a new round of talks 'expected soon' between Spurs and Bayern Munich, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Kane's future at Spurs remains uncertain with his contract due to expire in June 2024, meaning Spurs will risk losing their talismanic striker on a free transfer if they don't sell this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Harry Kane

According to GOAL, Bayern are preparing a second big of £86 million for the England captain, after their initial bid of £60 million was swiftly rejected by Daniel Levy.

The same source indicates the Spurs chairman is holding out for at least £100 million, despite Kane's age (29) and his contract trickling down. There may still be hope that following the signing of James Maddison for £40 million from Leicester City, Kane will be convinced to commit his future to the club under the management of Ange Postecoglou.

As reported by The Sun, Bayern Munich are convinced they will secure the services of the Premier League's second all-time top goalscorer and are even prepared to wait until next summer to sign the player on a free if a deal can't be reached during the current window.

Bild journalist Christian Falk told BBC 5 Live: "Thomas Tuchel is working like a manager in England so can decide who is coming and who is not and there have been talks with Kane’s family."Bayern Munich would not have made an offer if they weren’t sure that Harry Kane would go. First step was clearing the detail with Kane’s family and then making the offer."

What has Galetti said about Spurs and Kane?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Kane is ready to leave Tottenham this summer despite his contract expiring in 2024. It's up to the clubs. A new round of talks is expected soon between Bayern and Tottenham, and the German club will try to convince Spurs to let him go this summer."

Will Kane leave Spurs this summer?

Everything is still up in the air, but it is hard to see Kane turning down the German champions if they do manage to negotiate an acceptable fee with Levy.

Bringing in Kane alongside their other main transfer target, Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, would instantly make Bayern among the favourites for next season's Champions League. In the end, Kane's desire for silverware may prove too much for Spurs to keep hold of their star player.