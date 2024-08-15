Aston Villa are closing in on an agreement to sign Manchester City youngster Kane Taylor, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Villans have heavily focused on signing young talents from around Europe during the summer transfer window, bringing in Lewis Dobbin, Ian Maatsen, Amadou Onana, and Jaden Philogene, to name a few.

Taylor could be next on the list as Villa are pushing to secure his signature. The youngster is yet to make an impact on the senior squad at the Etihad Stadium, mainly featuring for their U21 and U18 sides.

Aston Villa Close to Signing Kane Taylor

He will join on a long-term deal

According to Italian reporter Romano, Aston Villa are now closing in on an agreement for Man City youngster Taylor. The 2005-born talent will join on a long-term deal, with a deal in place between the two clubs...

"EXCL: Aston Villa are closing on an agreement for 2005 born midfielder Kane Taylor from Manchester City U21. Long term deal almost sealed between player and #AVFC after deal in place between the two clubs. Here we go, soon."

Kane Taylor - Man City Career Stats Competition Apps Goals Assists Premier League 2 39 5 2 U18 Premier League 15 0 1 UEFA Youth League 12 4 5 EFL Trophy 4 0 0

Taylor has been a regular in the youth teams of Man City, but he's yet to be given an opportunity to express himself with the senior squad. Villa have now swooped in to secure the young star, who could be another gem to come from the City academy.

Pep Guardiola's side have utilised their academy impressively in recent years, developing players into first-team stars or selling them for significant fees. The likes of Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis, and Phil Foden have all become members of the senior squad, while they've offloaded Gavin Bazunu, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Cole Palmer, to name a few, for pure profit.

Taylor, born in Birmingham, originally left Aston Villa to join Man City back in 2019, but he will now return to his former club. The 19-year-old is capable of playing in defence as well as his natural position of central midfield.

Aston Villa Keen on Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah

He could replace Diego Carlos

According to a report from The Athletic, Aston Villa are one of the sides who have shown an interest in signing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. It's understood that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, and Newcastle United are also among the clubs who have been keen on the English centre-back.

Diego Carlos, who is a target for Marco Silva's Fulham, may have to be sold before Villa make a move to sign Chalobah this summer. The Midlands outfit are willing to sanction a departure, and Chalobah could be eyed as his replacement.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 15/08/2024