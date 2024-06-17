Highlights Kansas lawmakers are attempting to convince the Kansas City Chiefs to relocate by endorsing stadium financing.

Recent franchise moves and the rumor of league expansion open a world of possible destinations for the Chiefs.

As hard as it is to picture the Chiefs relocating, they've done so before and very well could do so again if Kansas City doesn't provide what they want.

In early April, it was Dallas mayor Eric Johnson putting his city's hat in the ring as a destination for a potential Kansas City Chiefs' relocation. Now, legislators in a much closer locale are pushing to get the Chiefs to make a slight move west.

According to AP's John Hanna, the top leaders inside the state of Kansas' legislature have endorsed new stadium financing for the Chiefs and MLB's Kansas City Royals. Politicians, like state representative Jason Probst, hope to convince them to leap across the Kansas-Missouri border as the teams' long-term prospects on the other side of State Line Road remain in flux.

I’ve wanted to see the Chiefs in Kansas my whole life, but I hope we can do it in a way that is enriching for these communities, rather than creating additional burdens for them.

A window for acquiring the Chiefs seemingly cracked open earlier this year, when Missouri voters turned down a bill that would have given both of Kansas City's major sports franchises a combined $2 billion of tax funding for new stadiums. Hanna reported Missouri officials are "pledging to be equally as aggressive" in retaining the teams as Kansas' are in bringing them to the Sunflower State.

Could The Chiefs Really Move?

NFL relocation possibilities have become more frequent

With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and a fanbase whose size is only growing in the midst of Taylor Swift's ongoing relationship with Travis Kelce, the Chiefs are possibly the most desirable franchise to ever have relocation on the table. After seeing two West Coast destinations pony up for the far less star-studded rosters of the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams in recent years, there's no telling what a city may do to get the Chiefs to move in.

NFL Franchise Moves: 1995-Present Year Original Franchise "New" Franchise 1995 Los Angeles Rams St. Louis Rams 1995 Los Angeles Raiders Oakland Raiders 1997 Houston Oilers Tennessee Titans* 2016 St. Louis Rams Los Angeles Rams 2017 San Diego Chargers Los Angeles Chargers 2020 Oakland Raiders Las Vegas Raiders

As discussions of potential expansion continue popping up, these sorts of moves will only become more common. When the cities of Charlotte and Jacksonville were rewarded with new franchises in 1995 -- the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively -- Baltimore missed out. But then-Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell liked what was laid out enough that he decided to accept it himself, which led to the creation of the Baltimore Ravens a year later.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chiefs were founded as the Dallas Texans in 1960. Following an AFL Championship in 1962, owner Lamar Hunt moved the team to Kansas City and rebranded it as the Chiefs for the 1963 AFL campaign.

Beyond the three franchise transitions we've seen over the past decade, there have been not-so-subtle whispers of the Jaguars considering an international move to London. Those rumors would theoretically put Toronto -- which already holds an MLB and NBA team -- and Mexico City, among other non-U.S. locales, on the list of expansion sites and relocation spots as well.

Bottom line: the Chiefs have options. They may not want to leave -- and technically wouldn't if they vaulted over Missouri's western border -- but won't stick around if some other city is willing to meet their demands in a way Kansas City hasn't shown a willingness to do to this point.

